Irina Shayk dresses daughter Lea, four, in princess dress for family stroll on rainy New York day

Irina Shayk made a press release in New York Metropolis on Thursday. The Vogue mannequin was seen in a classic Britney Spears T-shirt as she added ripped denims.

The sweetness’s four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine was additionally stylish as she had on a princess dress with sparkly Mary Jane footwear.

This comes the day after the Russian mannequin met up along with her ex Bradley Cooper as they shared pizza with their daughter.

Irina made positive her little princess was prepared for a downpour as Lea was seen carrying a Disney umbrella.

In the meantime Irina was dressed for hotter climate, tucking a Britney Spears t-shirt right into a pair of pale denims.

The leggy star, who was born in the Soviet Union, was seen sporting black boots and jazzed up her look with necklaces.

Irina added an additional pop of coloration to her outfit by carrying a scorching pink purse for her outing along with her little woman.

She was concerned with Bradley from 2015 till 2019 and earlier than that she additionally had a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though she and Bradley are now not a pair they’ve saved up a pleasant co-parenting relationship.

‘Properly, it’s onerous to discover a steadiness between being a single mother and being a working girl and supplier,’ she instructed British Vogue in 2019.

‘Belief me, there are days I get up and I’m like: “Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling aside.” I at all times attempt to not keep away from my daughter for greater than per week, however I additionally don’t need to be this girl who’s not truthful to herself, as a result of I like my work and I used to be raised in a woman-run family,’ Irina added.

‘I would like my daughter to know that momma has a job in her life as a result of I need to increase a robust, highly effective girl. Presents and meals don’t come out of the blue.’