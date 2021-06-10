Irina Shayk flashes her bra in NYC after romantic getaway with Kanye West in France



ROB BOURDON: 2007-2009

Irina started courting Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon round 2007.

Particulars are restricted concerning the pairing and it’s not precisely clear when the connection started.

Irina and Rob break up in October 2009 and have saved the explanations for his or her breakup personal.

SEPP BLATTER / ARTHUR SALES: 2009

Following her relationship with Bourdon, Shayk was rumored to have a tryst with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Whereas their relationship was by no means confirmed, they had been rumored to have been seeing one another in 2009.

The 85 12 months outdated Blatter is 50 years older than the 35 12 months outdated Shayk.

Across the identical time Shayk was additionally rumored to be courting Brazilian mannequin Arthur Gross sales, who, in contrast to Blatter, is six years youthful.

Little is thought about their romance, however they had been rumored to be courting between February 2009 and November 2009.

CHRISTIANO RONALDO: 2010-2015

In Might 2010, Shayk started her 4 and a half 12 months relationship with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shayk and Ronaldo reportedly met by their modeling campaigns for Armani Trade.

Then in January 2015, Ronaldo launched an announcement confirming they’d damaged up after almost 5 years.

‘After courting for 5 years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an finish, the footballer mentioned in an announcement.

‘We believed it could be greatest for each of us to take this step now,’ he added, with out including any additional particulars concerning the break up.

DWAYNE JOHNSON: 2014

Whereas it was by no means confirmed, it was rumored that Shayk briefly dated her co-star from the 2014 blockbuster Hercules, Dwayne Johnson.

Nonetheless, their relationship was by no means formally confirmed, although they had been seen posing on the pink carpet collectively on the Hercules premiere.

He would go on to marry singer Lauren Hashian in 2019.

BRADLEY COOPER: 2015-2019

In April 2015, Shayk began courting Bradley Cooper, following his break-up with mannequin Suki Waterhouse.

Only a few months after courting Cooper, the A Star Is Born star moved into her Manhattan townhouse and Shayk gave delivery to her first youngster with Cooper, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.

Throughout their time collectively, they had been fiercely personal about their relationship.

‘I’ve lots of mates who share lots of their private life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,’ she informed Glamour in February 2019. ‘I like it and I feel it’s nice — however I feel it’s all about private alternative.’

‘As a result of my work requires me to be on the market, I simply determined my private life will likely be quiet.

‘That’s why it’s known as private, as a result of it’s one thing for you and your loved ones and I really feel joyful with it.’

Bradley and Irina amicably parted methods in June 2019. They continue to be mates, intently co-parenting their daughter collectively.

Final January Irina opened up concerning the finish of their romance, saying: ‘I feel in all good relationships you deliver your greatest and your worst — it’s simply the character of a human being. Two nice individuals don’t should make a superb couple.’

VITO SCHNABEL: 2020

Irina was first linked to artwork vendor Vito Schnabel in March of 2020, across the begin of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Vito – who beforehand dated Heidi Klum – and Shayk appeared shut, even having fun with a number of park dates with her daughter.

The duo by no means confirmed they had been seeing one another and the final time they had been noticed collectively was in December 2020.

Talking concerning the pairing on the time, an insider mentioned: ‘Irina has recognized Vito for years they usually’ve all the time been mates. They used to double date when Vito was with Heidi and Irina was with Bradley. Now, they’re each single and quarantined in New York.’

‘Vito is a giant flirt and Irina is his kind,’ they went on. ‘She likes the eye. They’re neighbors and are spending lots of time collectively.

‘When Irina’s daughter is with Bradley [Cooper], she has downtime and she or he likes the corporate.

‘It is simple for proper now to see Vito and go over to his place. They have been spending all day collectively and the evenings as properly. She likes connecting with somebody she is snug with.’

KANYE WEST: 2021

Rumors Kanye was romancing the Russian mannequin first emerged on social media in Might 2021.

DailyMail.com formally confirmed their romance with unique photos of the pair taking a romantic stroll round Provence, France on June ninth 2021.

The pair had been seen smiling and strolling round on the grounds of a luxurious boutique lodge with some mates.

Irina and Kanye are actually no strangers to 1 one other, having been related for greater than a decade.

Again in 2010, the runway maven was a featured participant in West’s Heaven-inspired Energy music video, the place she portrayed an angel.

Simply two years later, the Russian-born magnificence put her modeling expertise to the check as she graced the runway for West’s Fall/Winter style assortment at Paris Trend Week.