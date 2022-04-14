Irish foreign minister visits Ukrainian capital



The Irish foreign minister is in Kiev, the latest in a series of visits by senior European politicians to support Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

The Irish government has said that Simon Cavani, who is also the defense minister, is meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Ireland has sent 22 22 million in humanitarian aid and 36 36 million in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

It is a strong supporter of Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and the government has said that Cavani will discuss how Ireland can “assist Ukraine in applying for EU candidate status”.