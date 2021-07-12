Irregularity seen in blood of patients who were infected with Covid-19 for a long time

British scientists have detected a pattern of irregularities in the blood of long-term covid patients, which is possible for advanced laboratory testing.

London. Many irregularities have been seen in patients who have been affected by corona infection. Many other types of diseases have been seen in people who have recovered from corona infection. Now a new information has come out in a research, which is very worrying.

According to the BBC report, researchers at Imperial College in London found a pattern of rogue antibodies in the blood of some people with long-standing Kovid-19. The initial findings were exciting, said Ellen Maxwell of the National Institutes of Health Research.

Blood study of dozens of people

He said that many different things can happen after a COVID-19 infection and an autoimmune reaction has been one of the suspected mechanisms. Patients with post-COVID-19 (PASC) status are known as post-acute sequelae.

The condition can cover a range of conditions, such as pain, difficulty breathing, hyperlipidemia, malaise and fatigue, at all ages. At this time, there is no test to diagnose long-term covid status.

The team said in the report that the pilot study compared the blood of dozens of people and found that autoantibodies were not present in people who were recovering quickly or who did not have Kovid-19. While the human immune system has the ability to make antibodies to fight disease, sometimes the body makes autoantibodies, which attack healthy cells.

There can be many reasons for irregularity in blood

Imperial’s lead researcher Prof. Danny Altman has been quoted as saying that this autoantibody may be one of the reasons behind the symptoms of Kovid for a long time. In addition, there is also the possibility that the virus may be permanent in some people, while others may have other problems with their immune systems.

Altman said, as the research is still at an early stage, the findings cannot yet be described as a breakthrough.