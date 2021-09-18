Irrfan Khan: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pulls down a bridge under construction in Mumbai and draws parallels between her late husband Irrfan Chitrapat Madari

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, remains in the headlines for one reason or another. Now Sutapa has shared a news from her Twitter handle. In which it is written that the collapse of the bridge under construction saved 14 workers briefly. Comparing this news to the story of her husband Irrfan’s’ Madari ‘, Sutapa wrote,’ Such stories will continue to be made on such stories. People will keep coming. But the situation will remain the same. It reminds me of our movie. Madari Irrfan Khan.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s 2016 film ‘Madari’ was a box office hit. Despite being a true story and a story line of entertainment, the film became a cult classic. The social thriller stars Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

The story of the film revolves around such a person. Who lost his son due to government negligence. Then he wants revenge on the government. The common man then kidnaps the home minister’s ten-year-old son, forcing the administration to meet his demands.

The late actor Irrfan Khan may not be with us, but his acting still drives people crazy about him. The actor, who has been a part of films like ‘Hindi Madhyam’, ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Lunchbox’, had a different style. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with a serious illness like cancer.