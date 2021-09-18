Irrfan Khan: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pulls down a bridge under construction in Mumbai and draws parallels between her late husband Irrfan Chitrapat Madari
Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s 2016 film ‘Madari’ was a box office hit. Despite being a true story and a story line of entertainment, the film became a cult classic. The social thriller stars Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.
The story of the film revolves around such a person. Who lost his son due to government negligence. Then he wants revenge on the government. The common man then kidnaps the home minister’s ten-year-old son, forcing the administration to meet his demands.
The late actor Irrfan Khan may not be with us, but his acting still drives people crazy about him. The actor, who has been a part of films like ‘Hindi Madhyam’, ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Lunchbox’, had a different style. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with a serious illness like cancer.
