‘Irrfan Khan knew for two years that death was approaching him’, Naseeruddin Shah’s big disclosure! ‘Irrfan Khan knew for two years that death was approaching him’, Naseeruddin Shah’s big disclosure!

Naseeruddin Shah said

Naseeruddin Shah said that.. “It was a unique thing because Irfan knew for almost two years that this was going to happen. I spoke to him on the phone several times, even when he was in a London hospital. He said that , ‘I see that death is approaching and how many people get that opportunity?’

what is going to happen to man

Naseeruddin Shah said that he knew all that but it is not in anyone’s hands that what is going to happen to the human being. Irrfan Khan was one of those legendary stars who did wonders in every character and was well-liked.

Became a part of English Medium

Irrfan Khan last became a part of his film Angrezi Medium and the film was well received. Irfan was such an artist who used to get his praise from people through his acting.

was suffering from cancer

Irfan was suffering from cancer for a long time. His son Babil is now going to be a part of the films and very soon his big bang film is going to come out.

get emotional on social media

Babil often gets emotional on social media about his father Irrfan Khan. His post keeps coming up frequently.