IRS Officer: IRS Officer Salary Role and Response in Hindi
To become an IRS officer, like all other positions, one must have certain required qualifications and education. Which is being said here.
Citizenship
To become an IRS officer, the candidate must be a citizen of India or who has come to India permanently from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, African nation or Vietnam.
Educational Qualification
To become an IRS officer, you must have a degree from a recognized university.
Age range
The minimum age of the candidate is 21 years. At the same time, the maximum age is 32 years for general, 35 years for OBC and 37 years for SC / ST.
Exam sample
IRS officers are also selected through UPSC Civil Service Examination, which consists mainly of 3 stages, Prelims Examination, Main Examination and Interview.
IRS officer job
The IRS service has two branches. Of these, one is IRS (Income Tax) and the other is IRS (Customs and Central Excise). IRS officers are mainly concerned with the income tax and customs department. From here IRS officers are also assigned to other agencies and customs departments. Those who are IRS officers, advise on the formulation of tax policies and play an important role in formulating related rules and policies. In addition, they defend the country by participating in the country’s intelligence agencies.
JEE Main 2022: If you are preparing for JEE Main, first understand the pattern and syllabus
Pay scale of IRS officers
Designation Pay Scale
Grade pay of Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax is, 15,600 – 39100 + 00 1400
Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 6600
Income Tax cum Commissioner ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 7600
Additional Income-tax Commissioner ₹ 37,400 – 67,000 + Grade Pay 8700
Income Tax Commissioner’s Grade Pay ₹ 37,400 – 67,000 + 00 10,000
Principal Income-tax Commissioner ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
Chief Income Tax Commissioner ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
The principal chief income tax commissioner fixed 80,000
Note: The salary of an IRS officer is the same as that of Secretary (IAS cadre) and Director General (IPS cadre). Apart from this, they also get various allowances. If an IRS officer is doing field work in an intelligence agency, he also gets various risk allowances.
Convenience
They also receive medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, pension and retirement benefits, security guards and domestic help, apartments (2 or 3 BHK) and transportation. CBEC and CBDT also have a number of IRS officers appointed as chairpersons or executive members. Like IAS or IPS officers, they have more or less political interference in their careers. There are also many posting opportunities abroad for IRS officers.
#IRS #Officer #IRS #Officer #Salary #Role #Response #Hindi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.