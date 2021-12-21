IRS Officer: IRS Officer Salary Role and Response in Hindi

It is the dream of every youth to pass the UPSC civil service exam and serve the country. Although many people consider the civil service exam to be limited to IAS and PCS only, by passing this exam you can become an officer in other departments as well. One of these is the IRS officer post. The Indian Revenue Service operates under the Revenue Department of the Ministry of Finance. It deals with the collection and management of various direct and indirect taxes. IRS officer is not a general post, IRS officer like IAS, IPS, IFS officer is one of the honorable civil service officers. Here we will give you complete information about the qualifications, work and salary required for an IRS officer.

Eligibility to become an IRS officer



To become an IRS officer, like all other positions, one must have certain required qualifications and education. Which is being said here.

Citizenship



To become an IRS officer, the candidate must be a citizen of India or who has come to India permanently from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, African nation or Vietnam.

Educational Qualification



To become an IRS officer, you must have a degree from a recognized university.

Age range



The minimum age of the candidate is 21 years. At the same time, the maximum age is 32 years for general, 35 years for OBC and 37 years for SC / ST.

Exam sample



IRS officers are also selected through UPSC Civil Service Examination, which consists mainly of 3 stages, Prelims Examination, Main Examination and Interview.

IRS officer job



The IRS service has two branches. Of these, one is IRS (Income Tax) and the other is IRS (Customs and Central Excise). IRS officers are mainly concerned with the income tax and customs department. From here IRS officers are also assigned to other agencies and customs departments. Those who are IRS officers, advise on the formulation of tax policies and play an important role in formulating related rules and policies. In addition, they defend the country by participating in the country’s intelligence agencies.

Pay scale of IRS officers



Designation Pay Scale



Grade pay of Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax is, 15,600 – 39100 + 00 1400

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 6600

Income Tax cum Commissioner ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 7600

Additional Income-tax Commissioner ₹ 37,400 – 67,000 + Grade Pay 8700

Income Tax Commissioner’s Grade Pay ₹ 37,400 – 67,000 + 00 10,000

Principal Income-tax Commissioner ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000

Chief Income Tax Commissioner ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000

The principal chief income tax commissioner fixed 80,000

Note: The salary of an IRS officer is the same as that of Secretary (IAS cadre) and Director General (IPS cadre). Apart from this, they also get various allowances. If an IRS officer is doing field work in an intelligence agency, he also gets various risk allowances.

Convenience

They also receive medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, pension and retirement benefits, security guards and domestic help, apartments (2 or 3 BHK) and transportation. CBEC and CBDT also have a number of IRS officers appointed as chairpersons or executive members. Like IAS or IPS officers, they have more or less political interference in their careers. There are also many posting opportunities abroad for IRS officers.