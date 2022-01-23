IRS to open 2021 tax season Monday, things to remember when filing





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the filing season starting on Jan. 24, which is 17 days sooner than final 12 months, the Inner Income Service reminds taxpayers of some things to remember when filling out revenue tax returns this 12 months. “The pandemic continues to create challenges, however the IRS reminds folks there are vital steps they’ll take to assist guarantee their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” mentioned IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS supplied these 5 suggestions to assist taxpayers velocity up the method and refund whereas avoiding delays.

Use e-file and direct deposit to file an return to keep away from delays

Accumulate all paperwork earlier than getting ready a tax return; ensure stimulus cost and advance Little one Tax Credit score data is correct

Use on-line assets earlier than calling the IRS to keep away from prolonged telephone delays

If you happen to’re ready on the 2020 tax return to be processed, enter $0 for final 12 months’s Adjusted Gross Earnings on the 2021 tax return

Free assets can be found to those that need assistance filing

The deadline for filing tax returns is Monday, April 18 this 12 months, three days later than the everyday April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a results of an Emancipation Vacation within the District of Columbia. By legislation, in Washington, D.C., holidays influence tax deadlines for everybody the identical approach federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension can have to file till Monday, Oct.17. For extra suggestions to assist put together for the 2021 tax season. Go to the IRS web site right here.

The Related Press contributed to this report.