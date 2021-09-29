Irts Exam Eligibility: Exam Tips: How is the IRTS exam conducted? Learn the full details from eligibility to pattern – exam tips for IRT, exam sample eligibility and syllabus

The Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) is a competitive examination conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (UPSC) India. This examination is conducted for the recruitment of Indian Railways. The Indian Railway Transport Service (IRTS) is a Class ‘A’ service of the Government of India. The officers selected through this examination are engaged in the management of the professional and operational wing in the Railways. It is worth noting that only UPSC Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Railway Transport Service (IRTS) and Indian Legal Services (ICLS) Every year. Conducts examinations.

Educational Qualification

Degree in any subject from a recognized university / institution. Students appearing for the final examination of the Bachelor’s degree course can apply. Such candidates will have to provide proof of Bachelor’s degree while filling up the Civil Services (Main Examination) form.

Age limit

Minimum age should be 21 years and maximum age should be less than 32 years. The upper age limit for OBC category candidates is 3 years, for SC / ST candidates is 5 years and for physically handicapped candidates it is 10 years.

Roles and responsibilities

The Department of Transportation has two main departments, where these officers are stationed. One professional and the other working branch. Their job is to manage railway transport, production, sales as well as passengers.

Sample Exam-IRTS Exam is also conducted in 3 stages (Preliminary, Main and Interview), which are as follows.

Also read: IBPS Clerical Exam: Find out what the IBPS Clerical Exam pattern and syllabus will look like, here are simple tips



Preliminary examination

The first stage of the civil service examination is called the preliminary examination. It is completely multiple choice in nature, in which one has to choose the right option out of the 4 possible options given for each question. Your chosen option related to the question will have to be filled with black ball point pen in the appropriate place in the circle given in front of the question in the OMR seat given by the Commission. The Civil Service Preliminary Examination is of 200 marks. The preliminary examination consists of two papers. The first paper is for ‘General Studies’ (100 questions, 200 marks) while the second question is for Civil Service Aptitude Test or ‘CSAT’ (80 questions, 200 marks) and is in the form of Eligibility Paper. Must get 33% marks in CSAT question paper. Both papers have negative marking, under which 3 incorrect answers will be subtracted equal to 1 correct answer. The cut off in the preliminary examination is decided only on the basis of the first paper i.e. general study.

Main examExam)

The main examination has a total of 1750 marks in which 1000 marks are given for general study (4 papers of 250-250 marks), 500 marks for optional subject (2 papers of 250-250 marks) and 250 marks for essay. In the main examination, 300-300 marks have been fixed for both the papers in ‘Eligibility’ format (English and Hindi or any other language), with a minimum of 25% marks. The marks of this paper are not calculated to determine the quality. The main examination papers are published simultaneously in both English and Hindi languages. While the preliminary exam is completely objective, the main exam consists of descriptive questions with different word limits. In these questions, the answer is not to choose from different options, but to write in your own words.

Also read: BSF Exam Course: Find out how many qualifications are required for the Head Constable Exam, the entire syllabus is here



Interview

The last stage of the exam is called the interview. It is mandatory to answer every question and you may also be asked counter questions on each answer. Every wrong or light answer hurts like ‘negative marking’ and the hardest part is like the first two stages of the exam, there is no definite course for it. A total of 275 marks have been fixed for the interview in the civil service examination conducted by UPSC. The personality of the candidates is tested during the interview, in which oral questions are asked by the members of the interview board at the designated place of the Commission. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in the main examination and interview.

Preliminary examination syllabus

This exam consists of two question papers.

General Studies- Indian Politics, Geography, History, Indian Economy, Science and Technology, Environment and Ecology, International Relations and Current Affairs Questions are asked.

CSAT- It asks questions related to logic and analytics, reading comprehension, decision making etc.

Course of main examination

It consists of 9 papers, but only 7 papers are considered in making quality. The paper is 2 languages ​​and the remaining 7 papers are general studies and essays. Any alternative Indian language in Paper-A, English in Paper-B, Essay in Paper-1. Papers 6 and 7 are optional.