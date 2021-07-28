Is a Big Casino Footprint in a Tiny Principality a Good or a Bad Bet?

VADUZ, Liechtenstein – It was a dull Tuesday night in an industrial district in northern Liechtenstein, but that didn’t stop a steady stream of car drivers carrying a series of international plaques.

Their destination: a squat gray building with a sober blue and red neon sign reading “Grand Casino”.

Ronald Grimm, a 59-year-old Austrian who wears a silver ring on his left ear and lives in Switzerland, says he visits the Grand Casino, one of the many mostly nondescript gambling establishments along the borders from Liechtenstein whenever he can to play slots.