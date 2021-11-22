Is Aamir Khan marrying for the third time ridiculous rumor spreads like fire | Is Aamir Khan going to get married for the third time?
Rumors have flown before
Significantly, this is not the first time such rumors are flying about Aamir Khan. After the release of Dangal in 2017, there were many rumors about Aamir Khan and his Dangal co star Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, Fatima has always made it clear that Aamir Khan is only her mentor who has given her a break. But these rumors never took the name of being suppressed.
rumors of a fight
Rumors even reached the point that there was an altercation between Aamir Khan and Aditya Chopra regarding Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aditya Chopra did not want to cast Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan but Aamir Khan did not want to cast anyone except Fatima in this film. Since Aamir Khan was the biggest box office star, Aditya Chopra had to obey.
Divorce from Kiran Rao
The news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce came quite suddenly and everyone was shocked to hear this news. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have a son Azad Rao Khan. Although Aamir and Kiran made it clear that they are separating only personally, they will continue to work with each other in a professional manner.
first divorce from reena dutt
It is worth noting that when Aamir Khan got his first divorce from Reena Dutt, then Aamir Khan was very much broken at that time. Aamir Khan was so tense in his personal life that he stayed away from films for two years and kept giving time to himself.
Aayra and Junaid
Aamir Khan has two children from Reena Dutt – Aayra Khan and Junaid Khan. Aayra spoke openly about her depression a few years back. At the same time, Junaid was learning work from Aamir earlier away from the media headlines and is now going to make his film debut with a project of Yash Raj Films.
off work
Aamir Khan has no next project after Laal Singh Chaddha. There were reports that he is working on the Mahabharata series, but often there are reports of the closure of this series. Apart from this, Aamir’s name was also associated with Gulshan Kumar biopic but no work has started regarding that too.
