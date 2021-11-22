Is Aamir Khan marrying for the third time ridiculous rumor spreads like fire | Is Aamir Khan going to get married for the third time?

Rumors have flown before

Significantly, this is not the first time such rumors are flying about Aamir Khan. After the release of Dangal in 2017, there were many rumors about Aamir Khan and his Dangal co star Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, Fatima has always made it clear that Aamir Khan is only her mentor who has given her a break. But these rumors never took the name of being suppressed.

rumors of a fight

Rumors even reached the point that there was an altercation between Aamir Khan and Aditya Chopra regarding Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aditya Chopra did not want to cast Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan but Aamir Khan did not want to cast anyone except Fatima in this film. Since Aamir Khan was the biggest box office star, Aditya Chopra had to obey.

Divorce from Kiran Rao

The news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce came quite suddenly and everyone was shocked to hear this news. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have a son Azad Rao Khan. Although Aamir and Kiran made it clear that they are separating only personally, they will continue to work with each other in a professional manner.

first divorce from reena dutt

It is worth noting that when Aamir Khan got his first divorce from Reena Dutt, then Aamir Khan was very much broken at that time. Aamir Khan was so tense in his personal life that he stayed away from films for two years and kept giving time to himself.

