Is AIIMS PG Exam 2021 Getting Postponed? Director Randeep Guleria Clarifies





New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria clarified that the information of the postponement of the AIIMS PG Exam 2021, that in rounds on social media, is faux. The AIIMS PG Exam 2021 is scheduled to be performed on June 16, 2021. The candidates should be aware that the admit card for AIIMS INI CET Exam 2021 might be issued from tomorrow, June 9, 2021. Additionally Learn – Resident Medical doctors of AIIMS, Safdarjung Maintain Candle March in Solidarity With Protesting MP Medical doctors

The faux discover circulating in social media on AIIMS PG Exam 2021 says, “AIIMS PG Exam 2021 has been postponed. Revised examination dates might be notified in the end of time by way of web site aiimsexams.ac.in.” The candidates are requested to remain vigilant and examine solely the official web site i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in for all of the essential updates Additionally Learn – No Dying Reported in These Re-Contaminated with COVID After Inoculation, Says AIIMS Research

The scholars who’re making ready for the examination had earlier moved to the Supreme Court docket searching for the postponement of the examination. In response to the stories, as many as 80,000 college students have registered for the PG examinations. Owing to the present COVID state of affairs within the nation, the scholars have urged the central authorities and AIIMS examination conducting authority to postpone the examination to a later date. Additionally Learn – Telephones, Social Media Banned For On-Responsibility Bihar Police Officers, Says New Order From DGP

The AIIMS PG Exam 2021 was initially scheduled for Could 8, 2021, which later acquired postponed to June 16, 2021.

AIIMS had earlier promised a minimal of 1 month’s discover earlier than the emanation. Whereas AIIMS PG Exam 2021 date acquired launched solely ten days prior. Thus far, there is no such thing as a information on the postponement of the examination.