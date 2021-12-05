Is an All-Encompassing Mobility App Making a Comeback?



Pittsburgh has created 50 “mobility hubs” where all modes can be found; Residents can go on a spin or scooby from there. The city is also running “Universal Basic Mobility” on an experimental basis, giving 50 low-income residents access to “whatever you can eat”, as described by Ms. Ricks, public transport, bike-sharing and e-scooters. Discounts are also included for e-mopeds, car shares and car-pooling.

“If people don’t have to worry about the cost of those personal services or the transportation – if they can reliably focus on work, doctor visits or trying to get their kids to school on time, they can’t. You don’t have to be price sensitive – do we get good social results from it? “Ms. Ricks asked.

The question goes back to the basic dilemma: Can MaaS get people out of their cars?

So far, evidence of a modal shift has been shaky. In Finland, Whim and other operators never gained large numbers of followers and the epidemic caused financial losses. The last year and a half has not been a time for banner travel. And 2022 can’t be either.

But compared to the car, the centuries-old invention, the concept of one-stop-shop transit is brand new, Mr. Hitanen said; Growing pains are only natural. “The one who creates dreams is going to win it,” he added. “And we can create dreams. We’ll do it in a slightly different format. “

Then, time to get creative. Can car-free transportation be combined in other ways? There is at least one place in the United States that is trying hard.

In September, Culdesac Tempe, a 17-acre development outside Phoenix that calls itself “the first car-free neighborhood built in the U.S. from scratch,” announced next year that immigrants will have access to a mobility package that includes a Platinum Pass. Valley Metro, with local transit agency, unlimited free rides on streetcars, buses and light rail; Free use of over 100 Bird e-scooters; And discounts on elevator rides and Envoy electric car rentals. (There are also over 1,000 bike parking spots.) This is all included in the rental.

Lava Sundar, general manager of Culdesac Tempe, said developers have a long history of engaging in transit, from building streetcar lines to offering free parking. This is their new idea of ​​tradition.

“We’re hearing from residents that their mobility preferences are different,” Ms. Sundar said. “One-size-fits-all for mobility.”