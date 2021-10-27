Is brushing teeth for two minutes enough? Know – What is the evidence to say Is brushing teeth for two minutes enough? Know- What Evidence Says – Is brushing teeth for two minutes enough? Know what the evidence says

When we brush our teeth, we do so with the main objective of removing germs (known as dental plaque) from the surfaces of the teeth. This plaque is an accumulation of bacteria, fungi and viruses that live together in a community known as a microbial biofilm.

Josephine Hershfeld, Birmingham University.

Many of us are aware of the advice that we should brush our teeth twice a day and for at least two minutes each time. Many say that brushing for just one minute is enough, while some evidence says that even brushing for two minutes is not enough.

According to research, it is better to remove the hard layer of plaque or dirt on the teeth and for this, brushing for three to four minutes. Does this mean that we should double the time we spend brushing our teeth? Dentists began to recommend brushing for two minutes in the 1970s, and later began to recommend using a soft brush. However, the consensus reached today about brushing times, techniques and types of toothbrushes is based on studies published since the 1990s.

These studies have shown that brushing for two minutes removes dirt from the teeth better (not in the best way). Brushing for more than two minutes removes more plaque, but there isn’t enough research to determine whether brushing for more than two minutes can help keep teeth stronger in the long run. Meets.

Not brushing your teeth properly or for a long time can increase the level of this plaque, which can eventually activate our body’s immune response and cause conditions like swollen gums. This swelling is usually not painful, but the gums often bleed when brushing and sometimes have bad breath. Biofilms can also cause tooth decay.

Based on current evidence, it is recommended that brushing for four minutes each time can lead to optimal teeth whitening, but avoid brushing your teeth more than twice a day and avoid brushing with hard bristles . This can damage your teeth and gums. You can use several methods to brush your teeth. Using a modified ‘bass’ technique is most often recommended. Its purpose is to clean up to the bottom of the gums. This is the part of the tooth where plaque builds up first and is most likely to cause inflammation.

You should not brush your teeth too vigorously. Preference is given to brushing teeth gently so that we do not damage the hard and soft tissues of our mouth. Apart from brushing, it is also recommended to clean the teeth through ‘floss’ (tooth brushing thread). Not much information is available about the effectiveness of other devices such as tooth picks, water jets, or tongue-twisting cleaners.

We may follow the advice that we should brush twice a day and for two minutes each time, but it is also important that we focus on proper teeth brushing technique. Brushing for more than two minutes can help remove excess plaque from our teeth, which can help make our teeth stronger.