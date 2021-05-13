Is BTS’ J-Hope’s net worth more than V, Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook and Jimin? – find out





BTS septet, that’s, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, Park Jimin aka Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V, and Jeon Jungkook has a mammoth fan-following and as per the reviews, South Korea earns about more than 3 billion {dollars} yearly. Properly, this made us marvel what may very well be their particular person net worth. For the unversed, BTS has 4 vocalists and three rappers, specifically, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook which types the vocals line, and RM, Suga, and J-Hope forming the rap line. Now, each particular person has their uniqueness which makes them HOT favorite, ARMY has biases (favourites) from BTS too. Final we reported was Suga aka Min Yoongi’s net worth, now let’s find out Jung Hoseok aka Hobi’s net worth. Additionally Learn – Do you know the BTS members put on nail polish for performances?

Whereas the precise figures hold fluctuating, as per Movie star Net Worth, J-Hope’s present net worth is a whopping $20 million which when transformed to INR is roughly near over 1.5 billion rupees. Sure, you learn that proper. DREAM cash, proper? By way of their excursions in 2019-2020, BTS collectively earned about $50 million which is roughly $7 million per member. BTS’s songs currently have been topping charts. Again in 2018, J-Hope’s mixtape topped the US World chart. Additionally Learn – BTS: Throwback to the time when RM, V and Jungkook’s love for ice-cream and noodles pressured them to interrupt guidelines

J-Hope is probably the most dramatic member of BTS however is a pointy rapper. He is likely one of the quickest rappers in South Korea alongside RM and Suga. Other than the rap part, J-Hope additionally handles the choreography of the band. He’s a dance chief and may be very severe with all stage performances, acts, and stunts that they carry out. Even the members are scared when J-Hope switches to his dance instructor character. BTS’s choreography has been extensively appreciated by the lots and even the critics. Similar to different members of BTS, J-Hope can also be very charitable. He helps ChildFund Korea, an organisation which not simply gives monetary, bodily, and emotional help for youngsters with psychological and bodily disabilities, but in addition focuses on youngster rights advocacy initiatives and raises public consciousness on the significance of kid rights and participation. Speaking about different members’ net worth, J-Hope has been unofficially named because the richest member of BTS. Additionally Learn – BTS members Jin and Suga’s solo posters from their upcoming music Butter take social media by storm – view tweets

He stands out as the quirkiest member of BTS, however he absolutely is likely one of the beneficiant and additionally richest, don’t you assume?

