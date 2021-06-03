Is Celebrity Apprentice star Scherri-Lee Biggs the next Jesinta Franklin?



Scherri-Lee Biggs is quick turning into the breakout star of 9’s Celebrity Apprentice.

So it is no shock viewers are actually evaluating the beautiful climate presenter to Jesinta Franklin, given the uncanny similarities between the two.

From courting AFL stars to profitable magnificence pageants, Scherri-Lee and Jesinta have adopted close to equivalent paths in life.

Seeing double! Celebrity Apprentice star Scherri-Lee Biggs, 30, (left) has been in comparison with Jesinta Franklin, 29 (proper)

Scherri-Lee received her massive break by profitable Miss Universe Australia 2011, only one yr after Jesinta was topped the 2010 winner.

From there, the pair each ventured off into media careers.

Jesinta turned a trend and leisure reporter for Channel Seven’s The Morning Present, whereas Scherri-Lee labored for the community in Melbourne doing sport and journey.

Scherri-Lee continued her broadcasting profession by relocating dwelling to Perth in 2014 to take up a job as a climate presenter and reporter.

Declare to fame: Scherri-Lee is popping heads on the newest season of The Celebrity Apprentice

I did it first! Jesinta starred on the first season of the actuality sequence again in 2011

In the meantime, Jesinta continued to concentrate on her modelling profession and was capable of increase her profile by courting Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin.

Scherri-Lee is not any stranger to courting footy gamers both, having been in a relationship with West Coast Eagles participant Brad Sheppard for roughly 18 months.

Sadly, the former couple cut up in late 2019, with Brad shifting on with brunette magnificence Ellen Taylor-Hawkins.

The place it began: Scherri-Lee gained Miss Universe Australia in 2011 whereas Jesinta gained the similar pageant one yr earlier in 2010

In 2011, Jesinta starred on the first season of The Celebrity Apprentice, the place she made it to 3rd place.

Lately, her modelling profession has skyrocketed due to her sizeable Instagram following and star standing as a number one WAG.

She spent round two years as an envoy for David Jones, earlier than being dumped by the division retailer in 2017.

Crowning glory: The fresh-faced fashions look virtually equivalent in pictures taken from their days as Miss Universe Australia winners

Shortly after, Jesinta took a swipe at the retail big and mentioned she was joyful to be working with extra excessive finish manufacturers.

‘I do not know if malls have the funds anymore, to be fairly frank,’ she advised the Each day Telegraph in 2018, implying that David Jones might not be capable to afford her.

‘It is good not being boxed into one little division retailer. I am actually joyful with the ability to work alongside the likes of Harrolds and put on the better of the finest,’ she added.

WAGS R Us: Scherri beforehand dated West Coast Eagles participant Brad Sheppard (left) whereas Jesinta is married to Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin (proper)

After slumming it with malls and types like Cadbury, Jesinta reinvented her picture and was capable of snag endorsement offers with the likes of Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Nonetheless, judging by her Instagram web page, Jesinta now appears to be working with Myer.

In the meantime, Scherri-Lee is lighting up the small display screen on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Queen: Scherri-Lee is lighting up the small display screen as a fan fave on The Celebrity Apprentice

Complete bundle! Scherri-Lee has impressed viewers of the present along with her brains and wonder

Numerous viewers have identified how equivalent Scherri-Lee and Jesinta look in look, with the pair each sporting the similar blonde locks and comparable facial options.

Others have mentioned that they need the Perth-based magnificence to win the present, with numerous followers impressed by her manner and work ethic.

‘Stunning and good. Hope you win,’ gushed one follower.

‘You might be in the firing line as a result of you’re a risk to some. You might be superior and you’ll win,’ wrote one other.