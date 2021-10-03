Is coronavirus getting better at airborne transmission?

The alpha version proved to be twice as transmissible than the original virus, and the delta version has mutations that increase its infectivity even more. Experts said that as the virus continues to mutate, new variants may be transmitted even more.

But all the tools at our disposal still work well to stop the spread. Loose clothing and even surgical masks blocked about half of the fine aerosols containing the virus, according to a study of people infected with the variant to be published this month in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Still, at least in some crowded places, people may consider switching to more protective masks, said Don Milton, an aerosol expert at the University of Maryland who led the research.

“Given that this is evolving toward improving aerosols, we need better prevention and better personal protection,” Dr. Milton said of the virus. “We are advising people to switch to tighter-fitting masks.”

Updates October 2, 2021, 4:30 pm ET

To compare the spread of different forms through the air, his team asked participants with mild or asymptomatic transitions to recite the alphabet, sing aloud “Happy Birthday,” or the University of Maryland slogan, “Go Terps. !”

People infected with the alpha version had much higher amounts of virus in their nose and throat than those infected with the original virus. But even after adjusting for that difference, people infected with the variant released about 18 times as much virus in the smallest aerosols.

But the researchers examined only four people infected with alpha and 45 people with the older variant. This may skew the differences seen between the variants, said Seema Lakdawala, a respiratory virus specialist at the University of Pittsburgh who was not involved in any of the new studies.