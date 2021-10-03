Is coronavirus getting better at airborne transmission?
Newer forms of coronavirus, such as alpha and delta, are highly contagious, infecting far more people than the original virus. Two new studies offer a possible explanation: The virus is evolving to spread more efficiently through the air.
The realization that the coronavirus is indoors changed efforts to contain the pandemic last year, igniting a burning debate about masks, social distancing and ventilation in public places.
Most researchers now agree that the coronavirus spreads mostly through large droplets that quickly sink to the floor and through much smaller droplets, called aerosols, that can float for long distances indoors. and can settle directly into the lungs, where the virus is most harmful.
The new study doesn’t fundamentally change that view. But the findings indicate a need for better masks in some situations, and indicate that the virus is changing in ways that make it more formidable.
“This is not an Armageddon scenario,” said Vincent Munster, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who led one of the new studies. “It’s like a modification of the virus for more efficient transmission, which is something I think we’ve all kind of hoped for, and now we’re seeing it in real time.”
Dr. Munster’s team showed that smaller aerosols travel much longer distances than larger droplets and that new infections are more likely to occur via aerosol transmission from the alpha version. The second study found that people infected with alpha excreted about 43 times more virus in smaller aerosols than those infected with the older variant.
The studies compared the alpha variant to the original virus or other older variants. But the results may also explain why the delta variant is so contagious – and why it displaced all other versions of the virus.
“This really indicates that the virus is evolving to become more efficient at transmitting through the air,” said Lynsey Marr, a Hawaii virus specialist at Virginia Tech who was not involved in any of the studies. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, with Delta, that factor was even higher.”
The ultratransmissibility of the variant may be reduced for a mixture of factors. It may be that lower doses of the variants are required for infection, or that the variants replicate rapidly, or that more types of virus are released into the aerosol – or all three.
The alpha version proved to be twice as transmissible than the original virus, and the delta version has mutations that increase its infectivity even more. Experts said that as the virus continues to mutate, new variants may be transmitted even more.
But all the tools at our disposal still work well to stop the spread. Loose clothing and even surgical masks blocked about half of the fine aerosols containing the virus, according to a study of people infected with the variant to be published this month in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Still, at least in some crowded places, people may consider switching to more protective masks, said Don Milton, an aerosol expert at the University of Maryland who led the research.
“Given that this is evolving toward improving aerosols, we need better prevention and better personal protection,” Dr. Milton said of the virus. “We are advising people to switch to tighter-fitting masks.”
To compare the spread of different forms through the air, his team asked participants with mild or asymptomatic transitions to recite the alphabet, sing aloud “Happy Birthday,” or the University of Maryland slogan, “Go Terps. !”
People infected with the alpha version had much higher amounts of virus in their nose and throat than those infected with the original virus. But even after adjusting for that difference, people infected with the variant released about 18 times as much virus in the smallest aerosols.
But the researchers examined only four people infected with alpha and 45 people with the older variant. This may skew the differences seen between the variants, said Seema Lakdawala, a respiratory virus specialist at the University of Pittsburgh who was not involved in any of the new studies.
Infected people may pass the virus on to many, many other people – or not at all. How much of the virus they expel depends on where in the respiratory tract it is replicating, the nature of the mucus in its environment, and what other microbes it may be riding with.
“We don’t really know why some individuals are superspreaders and others are not,” Dr Lakdawala said. “There’s a lot of diversity among individuals.”
Data from a higher number of participants would be more convincing, but the two studies together suggest that enhanced transport via aerosols contributes at least partially to the infectivity of the variant, she said.
Dr. Munster’s study did not include people at all, but Syrian hamsters were included. Dr. Munster said that using animals allowed the team to tightly control the experimental conditions and focus only on the movement of the aerosols.
The researchers separated pairs of hamsters with tubes of varying lengths that allowed air flow but made no physical contact. They observed how well the different types traveled from infected “donor” hamsters to uninfected “sentinel” hamsters.
When the cages were more than two meters apart, only the smallest aerosols – particles smaller than 5 µm – were shown to infect sentinel hamsters. And the team found, as expected, that the alpha version outperformed the original virus in infecting sentinel hamsters.
The results were posted on BioRxiv, a website that offers papers before they are published in a scientific journal.
Researchers are now testing the delta version and hope it’s even more efficient, Dr. Munster said.
Together, the new findings underscore the importance of masks for vaccinated people, especially in crowded places, experts said. Although people with successful post-vaccination infection are much less likely to spread the virus than people without vaccinations, the contagiousness of its variants outweighs the chances.
With billions of people worldwide vaccinated, and billions still unvaccinated, the virus can still change in unexpected ways, Dr Munster said: “There may be additional evolutionary pressures shaping the evolutionary direction of this virus.”
