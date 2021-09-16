Is Craig Counselors the Best Manager in Baseball?

Milwaukee – The last time the Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series, Craig Counsel was 12 years old. His father worked for the team, so Counsel would often tag along, including during the 1982 playoff run.

Typically, the council sat in the stands of County Stadium, the Brewers’ former home, to watch their favorite team and favorite player, Hall of Famer Robin Yount. But when tension builds up during a game, Counsel moves to a particular place that proved successful in his mind: the place where he leads Cecil Cooper to win the American League pennant for Milwaukee. saw.

“My lucky spot was at the end of the stadium,” Counsel said recently, pointing out where it would be at American Family Field, the team’s home since 2001. “They had a ramp that sat on the right field line. It was a way to get to the upper deck and I used to watch the game from my spot. You’ve got to find a lucky spot.”

Their vantage point is very different these days. After playing 16 seasons in the Majors, Counsel — one through Milwaukee and the dugout — has been watching his favorite team since 2015. At all times, he has established himself as one of baseball’s best managers. This season, he has guided the Brewers to a number of milestones the team had not reached since 1982, when consuls were there to see them fall to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the World Series.