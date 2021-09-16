Is Craig Counselors the Best Manager in Baseball?
Milwaukee – The last time the Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series, Craig Counsel was 12 years old. His father worked for the team, so Counsel would often tag along, including during the 1982 playoff run.
Typically, the council sat in the stands of County Stadium, the Brewers’ former home, to watch their favorite team and favorite player, Hall of Famer Robin Yount. But when tension builds up during a game, Counsel moves to a particular place that proved successful in his mind: the place where he leads Cecil Cooper to win the American League pennant for Milwaukee. saw.
“My lucky spot was at the end of the stadium,” Counsel said recently, pointing out where it would be at American Family Field, the team’s home since 2001. “They had a ramp that sat on the right field line. It was a way to get to the upper deck and I used to watch the game from my spot. You’ve got to find a lucky spot.”
Their vantage point is very different these days. After playing 16 seasons in the Majors, Counsel — one through Milwaukee and the dugout — has been watching his favorite team since 2015. At all times, he has established himself as one of baseball’s best managers. This season, he has guided the Brewers to a number of milestones the team had not reached since 1982, when consuls were there to see them fall to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the World Series.
As of Tuesday, the Brewers, who play in the smallest market in Major League Baseball, were on pace to win a franchise-record 99 games. They sat 13-and-a-half games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central for first place, holding the highest division lead in MLB with a record of 89–56, 33 games more than the Brewers’ .500 – at the top of the franchise in 1982. From the high-water mark. And should the Brewers reach the playoffs as expected, they would have done so in four consecutive seasons, expanding the franchise record for the club playing its first season in 1969.
A common thread on a team that has seen changes to its front office and roster: Counsel.
“The players have to play the game, but it starts at the top and the players feed the manager,” said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2018.
“I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Yelich later continued. “I really don’t. It’s almost a crime that he hasn’t won manager of the year over the years. He definitely deserves it and he’s a big reason for our success here.”
The 51-year-old counsel took over the Brewers after Milwaukee started 7-18 under Ron Roenick in 2015. Earlier, his coaching was confined to youth league with his kids. But his experiences as a player prepared him to guide a team, relate to his players and earn their respect.
He went from walk-on to Notre Dame to become the captain of the team. An 11th-round draft pick, he was a slender infielder known more for his gloves (and quirky batting stance) than his bat. In 1997, when he was 26, he overcame a history of injuries in the minors to earn a regular spot in the majors. He was nominated for Assignment, Release and Trade during his career. He won World Series rings with the Florida Marlins in 1997 (scoring the winning run in Game 7 against Cleveland) and the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 (when he was the league’s Championship Series MVP and was part of the team’s winning rally in Game 7. World Series against the Yankees).
“He has really good experience for the ball club,” said Brewers left-handed reliever Brent Sutter. “When we come home from a road trip, he cuts into work. Or he adds work when necessary. He has really good pulse energy, like when he needs to talk – speech for the team – or when he has to let the club be. It is somewhat instinctive, but it also comes from playing 15 years in the big leagues. “
Although Counsel said he was not thinking about it much while playing, former Brewers general manager Doug Melvin said others often see Counsel as a potential manager because of his experience, personality and intelligence.
“You could put them all on one list, but one thing that stood out was the respect he had for all his teammates,” Melvin said. “Whenever I talked to people in sports, he was always one of the most respected teammates who would accept anything less than trying to win every day.”
The idea of management crossed over to Counsel’s mind in 2011, his final season on the field, when he was 41, hitting .178 for the Brewers and, in his estimation, “was a really bad player. ” He remained on Milwaukee’s roster partly because Melvin valued Counsel’s influence in the clubhouse.
The counsel did not know how long it would take him to become a manager or whether it would happen. His goal was to serve in a leadership position for an organization, but his loyalty lay with his hometown team.
“I thought it would be part of me to help me grow after playing baseball in Milwaukee,” he said. “I had no idea this was necessarily going to happen. I feel really lucky that it is. I’ve always felt a responsibility for it and enjoy that responsibility.”
Counsel grew up in Whitefish Bay, a community 15 minutes north of Brewers Stadium, and still lives there. He is a proud graduate of Whitefish Bay High, where he met his future wife and all four of their children would attend. His high school grounds, and the Little League Park where he once played, both bear his name. His number 19 jersey number was retired.
He played for the Brewers for six seasons. After retiring, he returned in 2012 as special assistant to Melvin at the front office. Three years later, Melvin appointed Counsel as manager.
“He knows how important the Brewers are to Milwaukee,” said Jeff Margolis, who grew up with Counsel and was the best man at his marriage. He later said, “As much as it would mean to be manager of the Brewers, it meant more to Craig.”
Calling Counsel “a Midwest kid,” Margolis said that Counsel still trims his lawn with a riding mower given to him by a former teammate, Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame. A few years ago, Counsel stopped by his 30th high school reunion after a day’s play in Milwaukee.
On the field, Counsel has earned praise for both his tactical and interpersonal skills, the latter of which is more important nowadays as the front office has a bigger role in how games are played. Outlining the turnover of demanding positions, Counsel nl. I’ve been the longest-serving manager
One of the Brewers’ star relievers, Josh Hader, said the counsel “tries not to over-manage.” Corbin Burns, one of the Brewers’ ace starters and a leading candidate to claim the NL Cy Young Award, said he appreciates Counsel’s direct and open manner of communication. Sutter said Counsel has great situational awareness and foresight on how to deploy relievers and pinch-hitters during a game.
Pat Murphy, a former counselor coach at Notre Dame and their bench coach with the Brewers since 2016, said, “I’ve coached for 40 years in all different settings and on paper it looks like I’ve had a lot of success. ” “But this guy taught me a lot about Major League games and a lot of other things. It must be the other way around, right?”
Without his time working in the front office, in which he said Melvin kept him informed of every aspect, Counsel said he could not take the approach of David Stearns, the team’s current president of Baseball Operations, or the team’s general manager Matt Arnold. Won’t understand .
Stearns said, “One of the reasons I have enjoyed working with Craig so much is that he has the ability to question everything that he does and that we do as an organization.” “And through active inquiry and discussion, he has naturally evolved and changed his opinion on certain aspects of how he goes about it. But the general principle of what he believes and strives to do is Puts players in the best position to succeed. It’s been a constant from day one.”
Case in point: The Brewers of 2021 are dominated by a fairly traditional starting rotation, a sharp contrast from 2018 when the team, led by a dominant bullpen and Yelich, fell one victory short of reaching the World Series.
“In 2018, we had a team and especially a pitching staff that needed very active management from pitch one, and Craig understood that and tailored his style to that,” Stearns said. “The team we have right now is built more around elite starting pitchers, and Craig has been able to tailor his management style to that and continue to put the pieces in the right places on our roster.”
Counsel, who is a two-time runner-up for the NL Manager of the Year award and faces stiff competition from Gabe Kapler of the San Francisco Giants this year, said he loved managing because it gave him a chance to watch the players. Got a unique perspective. Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Burns and Hader reach the major leagues and grow into stars.
Woodruff, Burns and Hader were the key figures on the 2018 team that were very close to a pennant. Counsel said the squad is fondly remembered in Milwaukee because of the journey fans take — something he said baseball excels at in October. That team also provided new memories to a fan base that saw their favorite team make the playoffs only twice, in 2008 and 2011, from 1983 until Stearns took over in 2015.
Counsel lamented that the Brewers, one of six franchises that never won a championship, had not returned to the World Series since 1982. He still thinks about that team as well. But one day, he hopes to give Brewers fans new memories to last a lifetime.
“The fact that you’ve seen those moments and been a small part of them as a fan,” he said, “it obviously makes you want to provide those moments for other fans because they’re not far away.” go.”
