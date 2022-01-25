is dayaben aka disha vakani husband demands not allowing her back in tarak mehta ka ooltah chashma

Even today the fans of the show are eagerly waiting for Dayaben in the television comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Everyone is only waiting for the good news of the return of actress Disha Vakani. Dayaben has been involved in the lead characters in this show that has been airing since 2008. The news of Disha leaving the show had left the fans very disappointed, since then there has been all the speculation about the news of Disha’s return.

Actually, Disha Vakani said goodbye to this show in the year 2017. After that she did not appear in this show. Disha was pregnant at that time and she took a maternity break for her daughter. But the fans were waiting that after her maternity break, she would make a big comeback in this show but this wait of the fans has not been fulfilled even after years.

Disha Vakani’s character ‘Dayaben’ is famous in every household of India. Fans recognize Disha by the name Dayaben instead of her real name. It is said that the makers of the show have tried hard for the return of Disha but the contract has not been negotiated. Due to Disha Vakani, there has been a lot of impact on the TRP of the show.

It is being told that due to Disha’s husband, she is unable to make a comeback in the show. To return to the show, he has put a long demand list in front of the makers. The first demand in this is that Disha should be given a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. The second demand is that the actress will work only for 3 hours a day. The third demand is that there should be a nursery for Disha’s baby on the sets where the baby and nanny will stay.

Due to three demands, Disha is currently unable to return to the show. However, let us tell you that seeing these tantrums, the makers had also tried to do some replacement of Disha in the show, auditions were also done for this but this too could not be talked about.

It is said that the popularity of Disha and then not getting any other actor for this role became a big headache for the makers. According to media reports, Disha Vakani’s husband is still in contact with the makers of the serial.