Is Drake tired of Drake?

Drake’s “Certified Boyfriend Boy” had the biggest first week of the year, a testament to his immense power in a career spanning more than a decade. But the album also reflects a slump in the Drake industrial complex: He’s back on sonic innovation, and his story tropes are becoming familiar.

Is Drake’s Age Nearing Its Finale? He has been the most influential pop star – of any genre – over the past decade, but his ideas have been widely circulated and copied.

On this week’s Popcast, Drake talks about his habits and tics, his relationship to social media, and the long arc of the era he shaped — and whether it will really end.

