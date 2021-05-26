Is Eula the best DPS character in Genshin Impact?

Is Eula the best DPS character in Genshin Affect?



Genshin Affect has its justifiable share of highly effective DPS characters, and Eula isn’t any exception. With extremely excessive multipliers on her Regular Assaults and Elemental Burst, Eula can pull off some huge harm numbers. Eula can cope with all the content material presently in Genshin Affect, and she will even take care of the best 5-star DPS characters like Xiao and Klee. Gamers could also be questioning if Eula is the best DPS character in the sport, and an argument could possibly be made that she is. Gamers can learn extra about this highly effective character under.

Is Eula Genshin Affect’s damaged predominant DPS character?

Eula brings each highly effective Cryo ingredient harm and immense bodily harm together with her claymore. Most of her harm are Regular Assaults and her Elemental Burst, Glacial Illumination, which may commonly hit for over 100k harm, even with a F2P construct. With a full whale construct, Eula can hit harm numbers upto 5 million with out reactions, making her one in all the strongest characters in the total sport.

Although Eula can not correctly carry out elemental reactions together with her Elemental Burst, she nonetheless has the base harm to beat each character in the sport. This is because of the insane scaling on her Elemental Burst, as at stage 13, it has a 922.27% base harm scaling which will increase by 188.43% per stack as much as a restrict of 30. Whereas it’s tough for many gamers to achieve the cap, even a number of stacks is sufficient to defeat any enemy in Genshin Affect.

On prime of this, there are various boosts to Bodily harm, like the Pale Flame artifact set, and bodily resistance shred like from Zhongli’s defend. All of those elements add as much as make Eula the strongest DPS in Genshin Affect presently. Eula could also be power-crept later, because of her lack of time to reap the benefits of the Vaporize or Soften reactions, however because it stands, no character can pull off her harm as simply or shortly.

Tips on how to construct Eula in Genshin Affect:

Constructing Eula can be quite simple as the excellent set of artifacts for her is added to Genshin Affect. Gamers merely have to grind for the strongest Pale Flame artifact set they’ll get, and maximize her Crit stats to permit her to deal immense harm. Eula can make the most of all kinds of weapons, however even F2P gamers can use the Prototype Archaic, which permits her to deal insane harm with no 5-star weapon. Eula is unquestionably an important character for gamers to construct in the event that they need to use a bodily carry in Genshin Affect.

Eula has introduced bodily harm to the prime of Genshin Affect’s meta, and has confirmed to be the strongest DPS in the sport presently. She is going to possible stay the strongest till a brand new 5-star Pyro DPS is launched, however even then she’s going to at all times present an extremely strong supply of bodily harm for gamers.

