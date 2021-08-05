Is Hollywood Doing Fine With Oklahoma?

There was a moment at the start of Matt Damon’s new drama “Stillwater” that made me both proud and a little disappointed.

Damon’s character Bill is an unemployed Oklahoma oil rig interviewing for a new job when he mentions my little-known hometown, Shawnee. Exciting! But then he pronounces it wrong.

It’s a subtle difference that perhaps only an Oklahoman would dispute. It emphasizes the first syllable (SHAW-nee), but we emphasize both syllables. It’s all a story of how various cities in the state sound unexpectedly: Miami, Oklahoma, looks like the city of Florida until you get to the last syllable, which is not “mee” but “muh”. The city of Prague rhymes with Craig.