Is it beginning of the end for Chris Paul, Sidney Crosby?





Title home windows typically open and shut shortly in skilled sports activities. Father Time stays undefeated, and there aren’t any ensures of sustained success in a world the place free-agent departures and vital accidents are so prevalent.

Amid a cluster of thrilling and not-so-thrilling Recreation 7s in the NBA and the NHL over the weekend, we noticed one star-studded workforce — the NHL’s Penguins — that lastly may see a protracted run of championships and playoff berths coming to an end with a fourth consecutive first-round (or earlier) exit cemented with an OT loss to the Rangers. We additionally noticed a top-tier NBA squad that skilled a meteoric rise over the previous couple of seasons — the Suns — absolutely look as if it already has missed its finest probability to seize the elusive first title in franchise historical past.

The Suns’ acquisition of ring-chasing level guard Chris Paul felt like an ideal marriage upon his arrival final season, and he helped lead their enchancment from a 34-39 report in the COVID bubble 2019-20 season to a 51-21 mark and an eye-popping run to the NBA Finals.

Including Paul to a bunch that includes rising star guard Devin Booker and middle Deandre Ayton — the No. 1 general choose in the 2018 draft — felt like a final-piece transfer for the Suns and the finest probability for Paul to lastly cop the first title of a 17-year Corridor of Fame profession that has featured 12 All-Star appearances.