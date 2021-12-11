Is It Going to Snow? Not for NYC Yet, Forecasters Say – Gadget Clock





New York City has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season — and while a potential big-time snow event appeared to be possible a few days ago, that no longer seems to be the case. The five boroughs didn’t even get a dusting.

Light snow overspread — or at least tried to overspread — the far northern suburbs during the morning commute Wednesday but that’s all gone by Thursday. Temperatures remain cool for the next 48 hours before potentially record-setting highs on Saturday.

No winter weather advisories are in effect for the tri-state area at this time.

Thursday will be dry with temperatures expected to stay well above freezing (around 40) for the day. Things start to get more mild Friday with temps in the high 40s. By Saturday, we’re in the mid-60s as winds and rain showers return.

The rollercoaster continues as the mercury plunges back into the mid-40s on Sunday and leaps up to 50 Monday, then steadily higher over the course of the workweek, according to Storm Team 4.

