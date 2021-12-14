Is It Okay to Hand A Card To A Neighbor Instead of Mailing It?



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Tim and it’s about Christmas cards. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here a dilemma my family has every single year. Maybe you can help us this time. Every year my wife and I have an argument about whether or not we should mail the Christmas card to the neighbors or just walk it over to their houses and stick it in the mailbox. I say we walk it over she insists we mail them. She says it’s classier to mail then to just put it in their mailbox. She also mails them to her coworkers one of which she carpools with everyday and she could just hand it to her. I say why waste the postage when it’s so easy to just hand them to people. What do you think? Thank you! ~ Tim

Well, I understand both points of view. Here’s what I think. The part of me that would like to be classy would say mail them, but the truth is, I’m not all that classy, so I would walk them over and put them in the mailbox and hand them to coworkers.

What do you think? Would you care if your neighbor or coworker handed you their family holiday card or mailed it to you? Do you think it’s okay to do that, or is it an etiquette no no. Let’s help Tim and his wife out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.