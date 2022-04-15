Is it Rude to Call Friends/Family Just to Chat?





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Angela, and it’s about using your phone. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I have a dilemma. Something that really bothers me and I want to hear what others think. I have a couple of friends and my sister who are constantly calling me just to chat. I don’t understand it. We all have busy lives now, and since we have the ability to text, which allows us all to respond while continuing to do other things, I don’t get why I’m still getting phone calls. Sure if it’s an emergency, or special situation, but does anyone talk on the phone anymore? When I try to explain that to them, they say it’s not personal enough. I try to tell that I’m busy and I’ll be able to spend more time responding and engaging through texts, but they choose to ignore my feelings. I love them so I don’t want to not talk to them, but being on the phone for more than five minutes is too much with my busy life of work. being a wife, a mom and more. Am I being rude by asking them to text? They seem to think I am. What do you think? Thanks! ~ Angela

I feel a bit like Angela does, though not as strongly. I do prefer texting when possible, especially during my work hours. There are a lot of times I can’t pick up the phone to talk, but would be able to send off a text. I do talk every day to my mom, but for the most part I text with pretty much everyone else.

What about you? Do you think we just don’t have time for phone calls anymore? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.