Is Katrina Kaif going to get married? Salman’s stylist reveals the secret

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been active in the industry for many years. She has appeared in many superhit films till now. His films are well liked. Katrina’s fan following is also strong. He has more than 51 million followers on Instagram. From this you can get an idea of ​​their popularity. On Friday, July 16, Katrina celebrated her 38th birthday. On this occasion, the fans along with the celebs wished him a happy birthday. But Salman Khan’s stylist wished her in such a way that it seems that she is going to get married soon.

Actually, these days Katrina Kaif’s name is being associated with actor Vicky Kaushal. It is reported that both are very serious for each other. In such a situation, the news of their marriage keeps flying and now on the birthday, their costume designer and Salman Khan’s stylist Ashley Rebello shared a story on Instagram. This is an old picture of Katrina, in which she is seen in a white wedding dress. This picture of Katrina is from her film ‘Bharat’.

Sharing this picture, Ashley Rebello wrote in the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif, wish it becomes a reality soon.’ After this comment of Ashley, the fans are speculating about the marriage of Katrina and Vicky. Before Ashley, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor had also confirmed the relationship between Katrina and Vicky Kaushal.

If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating each other for a long time and are quite serious about this relationship. However, so far neither of them has spoken officially about their relationship. But the two are often spotted together. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar is in the lead role with her in this film. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film ‘Phone Bhoot’ along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

