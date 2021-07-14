Is Leander Paes Dating Kim Sharma, Both Spotted In Goa – Is Leander Paes Dating Actress Kim Sharma? The closeness seen in the pictures of Goa Trip

Mumbai. Bollywood film ‘Mohabbatein’ fame actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes are seeing closeness. Some photos of both of them have surfaced, which seem to be indirectly giving a hint of romantic relationship. However, no statement has come from both the sides regarding this yet.

Seen together on Goa trip

Actually, recently both have been spotted in Goa. In the pictures from here, Kim and Leander are seen spending quality time. Earlier, both of them have been spotted together in pilates class. In Goa, both were seen in a popular restaurant buzzing with the movement of celebrities. Photos of both have been shared on the social media page of this restaurant. In all the photos, both are looking very happy with each other. These photos have indicated dating between them. At this restaurant, he was seen enjoying local food including fish curry, rice, prawns and squids.

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane broke his silence on the breakup with Kim Sharma for the first time, told what caused the broken relationship

In a photo, Kim Sharma is seen smiling in Leander’s arms. In this photo, the actress is seen wearing long and loose shirt and shorts. While Leander is seen smiling in casual clothes.

Also read: Shahrukh’s wife had to take bouncers to Leander Paes’ house, know what was the matter

Significantly, both Leander and Kim are currently single. Leander’s first marriage was with Rhea Pillai in 2017. However, this marriage did not last long and after some time both of them separated. On the other hand, Kim Sharma’s name has been associated with Harshvardhan Rane. Kim Sharma got recognition across the country from the film ‘Mohabbatein’ in the year 2000. Kim has worked in movies like ‘Tom Dick and Harry’, ‘Zindagi Rocks’, ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’, ‘Money Hai To Honey Hai’.

Before Leander Paes, his partner and veteran tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi was also married to a Bollywood actress. In 2002, Bhupathi married model Shweta Jaishankar. They got divorced in 2009. After this, in 2011, Bhupathi married actress Lara Dutta. Their daughter Saira was born in the year 2012.

(Photos Credit : instagram.com/pousadabythebeachgoa/ )