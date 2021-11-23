Is Mamta Banerjee preparing for Mission 2024 along with Prashant Kishor, why is Congress’s land getting eroded?

After registering a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now eyeing the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. While Mamta Banerjee is trying to make her party’s political expansion faster, at the same time, Congress is also on her target, breaking many big and small leaders of which she has joined her party TMC. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee is getting a lot of support in her Mission-2024 from election strategist Prashant Kishor who is meeting leaders of various parties.

In fact, Mamta Banerjee is seeing herself as the biggest face of the opposition in view of Mission-2024. With her thumping victory in the West Bengal elections, she has tried to send a message to other parties that she can stop the Modi-Shah-led BJP’s electoral chariot in the 2024 Mahasamar. In such a situation, while increasing her political stature, she is also doing a lot of damage to the Congress. Several Congress leaders have joined the TMC in recent months, with the most prominent names being Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev, former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Liizinho Felerio and former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mamta got Prashant Kishor’s support

Mamta Banerjee is aware that the Congress party will not accept her as the face of the opposition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, after defeating BJP in West Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite other opposition parties and Prashant Kishor is supporting her in this work. Recently, Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other party leaders in Delhi.

Speculations of PK joining Congress for the time being

Actually, there was a discussion in the media reports that election strategist Prashant Kishor might join the Congress. Then it was also being said that Prashant Kishor wanted to get a decisive post in the party. However, these reports have been put to rest for the time being and Prashant Kishor, along with Mamata Banerjee, is seen preparing to realize the TMC chief’s mission-2024.