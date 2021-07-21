Is Marvel’s ‘Loki’ a True Deviation? Or Just a Fun Experiment?

One thing Marvel can do is develop a story. Think back to the dawning days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early 2000s. The so-called Phase 1 was to create the superhero roster with individual movie stories that would fit into a big crossover movie: “The Avengers “. A decade and a half later, crossovers are over, Easter Eggs are expected, and a slew of new movies and TV shows continue to provide an influx of stories and characters who branch out into their own universes.

You could even say that the MCU looks like a branching timeline – that’s what a member of the Time Variant Authority, or TVA, would say, the bureaucracy at the center of the Disney + “Loki” series. Because for all the interdimensional fun of the series, “Loki,” which ended last week, is a philosophical dialogue that also functions as a meta-commentary on Marvel’s storytelling. The show’s central theme of the value of order versus chaos reflects how the MCU, as it develops through Disney + and beyond, alternately presents and breaks with linear narratives. contents and types of characters by heart.

Although Loki (Tom Hiddleston), sometimes the archenemy and sometimes the Avengers ally, was killed by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”, the Asgardian now appears – resurrected! – in his own series. But this is only a resurrection in the sense of the mark: the series centers on an earlier version of Loki, the one who escapes the battle of New York, from the first “Avengers” movie, with the all-powerful glowbox (known as Tesseract). His escape with the Tesseract causes a branch in the timeline, an offense that has him first arrested by VAT and then recruited by one of the group’s agents, Mobius (Owen Wilson), to help catch a female “variant” Loki (Sophia Di Martino) who broke the rules of other time limit. In an inspired, albeit awkward, Freudian twist, the two Lokis fall in love with each other and team up to dismantle the TVA before ultimately finding themselves at odds.

From the start, “Loki” was an odd addition to the MCU because, like the recent “Black Widow” movie, it retroactively tried to give back some history and growth to a character who had already died in the central MCU timeline. More intriguingly, he repositioned a character who had been an antagonist and repulsor for Avengers as his adopted brother, the Nordic golden boy Thor, as a hero of his own story, which undermined what we had already seen happen in franchise.