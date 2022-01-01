Is Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joining BJP? UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh gave such an answer

Aparna Yadav is the spouse of Prateek Yadav, son of Sadhna Yadav, the second spouse of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Aparna’s father Arvind Singh Bisht has been a journalist.

Earlier than the Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022, the method of defection of massive leaders is happening. In the meantime, there are speculations about Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna joining the BJP. Its dialogue is quick within the political corridors. Proper now there are speculations about Aparna that Hari Om Yadav, the pal of Samajwadi Social gathering patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has left the hand of the SP and joined the BJP. In the meantime, when Bharatiya Janata Social gathering’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh was questioned on Lallantop concerning this, he replied on this method, read-

Saurabh Dwivedi whereas asking query to Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh stated that many individuals stated that BJP can also be prepared for Patalwar. Proper now all these leaders are going to SP, then BJP may also get some huge names included quickly and there may be such a reputation in it which may develop into the primary headlines of the entrance web page. Title of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna, is Aparna in contact along with your get together?

On this Swatantra Dev Singh stated that see who’s going to return and who’s going to go, who can come, who can go… I can’t inform this, we aren’t conscious of this proper now.

Saurabh Dwivedi additional stated that now we have been taught in journalism that if nobody denies, it’s not directly acceptable. In response to this, Swatantra Dev Singh stated, ‘There’s neither any info nor any denial, we’re accepting those that come as soon as they see them. However once more I communicate once more for 2022 the employees have made up their thoughts and the employees are succesful and professional to guide.

Interrupting within the center, Saurabh requested, ‘And there’s no downside if Aparna Yadav turns into your employee?’ On this Swatantra Dev Singh stated that whoever involves the get together will see as soon as after speaking to all of the individuals….

Who’s Aparna Yadav? Aparna is the spouse of Prateek Yadav, the youthful son of Mulayam Singh and half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav. Aparna Yadav is a fan of Chief Minister Yogi and has publicly praised him. The Samajwadi authorities had made Aparna the Data Commissioner throughout its tenure. Aparna studied classical music for 9 years at Bhatkhande Sangeet College, Lucknow. Aside from this, Aparna Yadav is the lover of Gaumata and worships the cow.

Aparna contested from Cantt seat: For info, allow us to inform you that Aparna had contested the 2017 meeting elections from Lucknow Cantt seat on a Samajwadi Social gathering ticket, however throughout this time Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP defeated Aparna Yadav by 33,796 votes. Akhilesh Yadav had additionally campaigned for Aparna. The BJP had additionally received this seat within the by-elections held after Joshi was elected MP.