Is Nehha Pendse intimidated to work with Aasif Sheikh in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai? Watch her reveal this and a lot more to host Ira Dubey on A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 9





As A Table For Two will get into the enterprise finish of its second season, host Ira Dubey is elevating the stakes with her visitors in phrases of enjoyable, frolic, gossip, secrets and techniques, spice, sass and every thing in-between. And she or he could not have gotten two higher visitors to fulfil this standards on the ninth episode than the Bhabhji Ghar Par Hai pair of Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse. With the 2 veteran actors understanding one another fairly effectively from their time on the units of the landmark TV present, coupled with the sheer quantity of years they’ve given to the trade, the state of affairs was ripe for the selecting, and Ira Dubey has picked the residing daylights out of it. Additionally Learn – Aasif Sheikh and Nehha Pendse look unrecognisable on discuss present A Table For Two as they reveal a number of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai secrets and techniques – view pics

The ninth episode, which premieres as we speak, Could 23, on ZEE5 World, begins with a bang, courtesy Nehha Pendse revealing if she’s intimidated to work with the veteran Aasif Sheikh in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. The trio then transfer on to Nehha revisiting her days as a little one actor and Aasif reminiscing how he thought appearing wasn’t his cup of tea after his first audition for the TV serial, Hum Log, (by the way, India’s first TV present ever, even earlier than Ramanad Sagar’s Ramayan), which he ended up getting. He then reveals how completely regular it felt for the previous to substitute Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai whereas Nehha shares how troublesome he finds it to manipulate her since she does not react like Saumya. Transferring forward, Aasif discloses his favorite co-star and Nehha reacts to profitable an award for the worst actress, and it is all a whole blast. Try the unique sneak peek of the episode under: Additionally Learn – A Table For Two Season 2: Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri disclose to Ira Dubey how Veere Di Wedding ceremony and Aisha modified their fortunes [Exclusive]

It actually appears to be like like the subsequent episode of A Table For Two is a full bundle, brimming with every thing you can think about on a discuss present, and then some. So, miss it at your personal accord. Do not forget to catch the entire ninth episode of A Table For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can also be accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5. For more scoops, observe the Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2. Additionally Learn – A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 9 PROMO: Aasif Sheikh reveals his love for slumber to host Ira Dubey and Nehha Pendse reacts on profitable the worst actress

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



