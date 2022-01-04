Is Omicron a natural vaccine, will the anti-bodies be made on their own when infected?

On Tuesday, the total cases of Omicron in India have gone up to 1892. Most of the cases have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi. While 568 cases have been found in Maharashtra and 382 cases have been found in Delhi.

The cases of Omicron variants are also increasing rapidly amid the threat of the third wave of corona. By Monday, its number in the country had increased to 1892. Most of the cases have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi. At the same time, information has come out about Omicron that this variant is such a natural vaccine of corona, which can end this epidemic by the end of this year.

Let us tell you that a research conducted at Yale University in America has shown that the Omicron variants have changed significantly more than the Delta variants. Sometimes due to these mutations, these variants make the virus weaker and sometimes more dangerous. In the years 2020 and 2021, all the mutations in the corona virus made this virus fatal. But in the case of Omicron, it is being said that it can eliminate the virus.

Will be helpful in ending the epidemic: The study found that the Omicron variant spreads more rapidly than the delta. In such a situation, this can also be the reason for its weakness. According to the study done in America, the speed of spread of infection will be helpful in ending the epidemic. In fact, the faster Omicron will spread, the faster it will convert the delta variant of the corona.

It has been learned about Omicron that although it is more contagious, in many cases its patients do not need to be hospitalized and treated. Like the common cold, it goes away in four to five days. With this, his symptoms also go away. However, patients will have to wear a mask during this time. The most important thing is that the Omicron variant is also working as a natural vaccine.

Strong Antibodies: According to research, the antibodies produced in the body due to Omicron are so powerful that no vaccine can develop these antibodies against it. For this reason, the increasing cases of corona in countries like America and Britain are no longer considered serious. At present, two and a half lakh new cases of corona are coming in America and about one and a half lakh in Britain. However, the death toll in this is three to four times less.

Let us inform that on Tuesday, the total cases of Omicron in India have gone up to 1892. Most of the cases have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi. While 568 cases have been found in Maharashtra and 382 cases have been found in Delhi.