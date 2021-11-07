is-out-of-t20-world-cup-2021-new-zealand-beats-afghanistan-in-last-group-match-of-super-12-four-semifinalist-confirmed-including-england-pakistan-australia – Indian team’s dream broken in T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand beat Afghanistan and Team India was out; These 4 teams reached the semi-finals

New Zealand have secured their place in the semi-finals by defeating Afghanistan in the last league match. At the same time, with this victory of the Kiwi team, India’s hopes have suffered a major setback and Virat Brigade is out of the race for the semi-finals.

The dream of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2021 has been shattered with the victory of New Zealand. New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in their last group match. With this win, two teams New Zealand and Pakistan have been confirmed for the semi-finals from Group 2.

Earlier, England and Australia had made it to the semi-finals from Group 1. In this group, England is at number one and Australia is at number two. At the same time, Pakistan is at number one in Group-2 by winning all its four matches and New Zealand is at number two after winning 4 out of 5 matches.

India’s fate rested on the defeat of New Zealand. But today New Zealand defeated Afghanistan and broke all the expectations. Now after Pakistan’s match against Scotland, it will be confirmed whether New Zealand will be at number one or number two. If Pakistan wins, it will be number one.

New Zealand registered an easy win in their last group match against Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s team was able to score only 124 runs while playing first.

In reply, New Zealand, chasing a target of 125 runs, performed well and achieved the target in 18.1 overs and registered a victory by 8 wickets.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson made 40 and Devon Conway played an unbeaten innings of 36 runs. Earlier the bowlers had also done wonders. Trent Boult took 3 wickets and Tim Southee took 2 wickets. For Afghanistan, Najibullah Zadran played the highest innings of 73 runs.

Schedule of semifinal matches

Let us tell you that the semi-final match will be between the top team of Group 1 and the second number team of Group 2. The other semi-final will be between the second team of Group-1 and the top team of Group-2. Both the semi-finals will be played on November 10 and 11.