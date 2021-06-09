Is Paatal Lok’s Hathiram joining The Family Man 2 gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover? – Watch video





The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead has acquired rave opinions from the critics and viewers alike. The second season of filmmaker duo of Raj and DK’s 2019 espionage motion thriller collection premiered on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returned because the NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, alongside with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. And whereas followers are nonetheless reeling below The Family Man 2 hangover, a video launched by Amazon Prime that includes Jaideep Ahlawat has made everybody inquisitive about Paatal Lok’s Hathiram joining the gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover.

Within the video, Hathiram is sitting and having fun with the climate whereas sipping a cup of espresso. Sharib Hashmi, who performs Srikant’s affiliate JK in The Family Man collection, begins conversing with Hathiram. JK enquires Hathiram about his go to to Mumbai and teases him asking is the town higher than Delhi. Hathiram then asks JK about how Srikant is doing. To which JK replies saying that Srikant is doing positive and turned a household man. Hathiram offers his nod and says that one should give time to their youngsters in any other case they could go on a fallacious path.

JK then tells Hathiram that he’s going on a journey with Srikant however refrains from revealing particulars saying its confidential. Hathiram mocks him saying nothing is confidential between cops. The subsequent second, Hathiram receives a cellphone name from Srikant leaving JK extraordinarily shocked and shocked. JK asks Hathiram how did he get a name from Srikant. To which, Hathiram replies saying that he by no means tells him something confidential, however he will not do the identical. Hathiram tells JK that Srikant has invited him for the vacation as properly. A nervous JK then tells Hathiram that he was simply kidding and that Chennai’s climate will not go well with him. Hathiram scoffs and tells JK that “C will not be just for Chennai. There are different phrases with C” and leaves with a smirk on his face.

Watch the video right here:

﻿

The video appears just for the leisure goal. Nevertheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see if the makers come up with a script that may see Hathiram teaming up with Srikant and JK in a crossover.

