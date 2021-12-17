Is Rakesh Tikait going to enter the electoral arena? Complete plan told on question

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was questioned about contesting elections during an interview. In response to this, he gave something like this.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the central government has also repealed the controversial agriculture laws. After this the farmers had also decided to go back home, suspending the agitation. The farmers sitting on the border of Delhi have now returned to their homes. When farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reached Sisauli village, he was given a warm welcome. After reaching here, Rakesh Tikait made it clear that his fight would go on for a long time.

Rakesh Tikait said, ‘We will not only visit the BJP ruled states, but also the states ruled by other parties and fight for the rights of the farmer.’ On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait is constantly being asked questions about contesting elections. Now some political parties are also using Tikait’s picture. When he was asked about this in an interview, he had said, ‘We will tell about the strategy ahead in the coming time. Right now there are some programs in Hyderabad and South India. After that we will tell about the future.

Rakesh Tikait further says, ‘All the parties who used our picture are doing absolutely wrong. We are not involved in this matter at all. Someone used our poster without asking us. We told them to remove our pictures immediately. Because we have not even asked them to use the picture. We will not contest elections at all. All such political parties have done wrong by using our posters. No one in our poster is going into politics.

In another interview, when he was asked that if the Samajwadi Party offers him a ticket, will he contest the election? In response, he had said, ‘Whoever gives us a ticket, but we are not going to contest elections. We have clarified earlier also, but do not know why the same question is being asked again and again. When we have already made it clear many times that we will not contest elections, then this question has no significance. For the time being we have decided to go back.