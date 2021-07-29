Is Remington’s $33 Million Offer Enough to End Sandy Hook Massacre Case?

From the outset, legal experts said the case faced long chances, running up against obstacles built into federal law and protecting gun companies from most litigation.

The case, brought by the families of those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, seeks to hold accountable the companies that manufactured and sold the weapon used in the attack, in part by unearthing documents they hoped would reveal the gun industry’s inner workings.

Families acknowledged the obstacles they faced, but saw the lawsuit as a gamble worth taking.

Now, after spending nearly seven years in court, the lawsuit has resulted in an offer: Remington, who made the AR-15-style Bushmaster that was used in the 2012 attack, has offered to settle with families for $ 33 million in lawsuits. the date is looming.

The company’s offer underlines the viability of the new strategy adopted by families to break through the legal shield that protects gunmakers, offering a potential roadmap for survivors and relatives of victims involved in other shootings of mass.