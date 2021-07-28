Is Robinhood’s Disruption a Good Thing?

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

Robinhood has made stock trading fun, cheap, and appealing to young people who aren’t wealthy – not the crowd the financial industry typically caters to.

But the app also has a history of serious errors, and it may not be good for people’s wallets if investing feels like a game.

Ahead of Robinhood’s initial (highly unusual) public offering scheduled for this week, my colleague Erin Griffith told me about the ups and downs of the app and how the company fits into the financial technology.

Shira: Let’s start by explaining why Robinhood is getting so much attention.

Erine: Robinhood respected the Silicon Valley trope by disrupting what came before it. Many start-ups are aiming for this, but few have succeeded. The company has made stock trading as easy as playing Candy Crush. This made trading free and got a lot of young people to invest in stocks. This has forced other online brokers like Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and E-Trade to change more than they have in years.