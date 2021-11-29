IS Salman Khan Rude on ‘Saregamapa’ contestant, Says stupid person know what was the matter

Superstar Salman Khan had reached ZeeTV’s ‘Saregamapa’ singing reality show to promote his film ‘Antim’. During this, actor Aayush Sharma was also present along with Salman Khan. In such a situation, a contestant shared a personal thing with Salman Khan in the middle of the show, in response to which Salman Khan jokingly said- ‘Weird stupid person.’

Actually, the contestant told that he had a breakup. Contestant said- I got tattooed after the breakup. On this Salman Khan asked- How many years have passed? So the answer came from the front – 8-9 years. To this, Salman Khan reacted and said- ‘You are a strange kind of stupid person.’ Salman Khan laughs as soon as he says this.

Aayush Sharma also came with Salman Khan in this show. In such a situation, Ayush said one thing to Salman Khan. He told Bhaijaan Salman that ’12 years ago you came in Saregamapa. Then you took off your shirt. On hearing this, Salman Khan said- ‘I will do whatever brother-in-law says. We are girls, brother.

On the show, in front of Salman Khan, more than one fierce contestants sang superhit songs of the superstar’s film. When the title song of the film Maine Pyaar Kiya song ‘Kahe Toh Se Sajna’ and ‘Tere Naam’ were sung by the contestants, Salman Khan’s heart became happy and he started praising the contestants fiercely. So while two contestants sang the song O-O Jaanjana from the movie ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, even Salman Khan could not stop himself and started singing this song in enthusiasm along with the contestants.

The show Saregamapa is judged by singer Shankar Mahadevan along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Singer Aditya Narayan hosts this show. Let me tell you, Superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has hit the theaters. This film of Bhaijaan is very much liked by the audience.

Talking about the earnings of the tremendous action film, the film is earning a lot at the box office. According to ‘Box OfficeIndia.com’, the film had earned 4.50 crores on Friday. So right there, on the second day i.e. Saturday, the film did a business of 5.50 crores. So on Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 7.75 crore. In such a situation, the film has so far earned more than 18 crores.