Is She Also An Actress?

Jane Sasso is the sister of the popular Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin

She made an appearance on a TV show in the early 2000s but that’s about it for her screen presence

The 5th of 6 children, she has her own life outside the celebrity buzz surrounding her brothers as she is more medical-inclined and tends to her own family.

Jane Sasso who was born Jane Baldwin is the sister of the renowned actor, Alec Baldwin. Alec is an American actor, film producer, comedian, and political activist. He is the older of the Baldwin brothers who are 4 in number.

Jane is also younger than her celebrity brother and although she has her own stint on TV, she isn’t as popular as her older brother. She was part of 1996 The Rosie O’Donnell Show which made her popular.

Jane Sasso is a Therapist and not an Actress

Though she has an IMDB page, Jane Sasso is not an actress. She isn’t one of the Baldwin siblings who have had runs in Hollywood. She was only featured in the TV show The Rosie O’Donnell Show which was filmed from 1996 to 2002.

In the show, she was part of the 8th episode as herself. Since then, she has not made it to any big screen, at least, none noteworthy.

Jane Sasso is a physical therapist who earned a degree in physical therapy. She has been active in her profession since 2009 and even got registered with the National Provider Identifier.

Who is Jane Sasso?

She was born Jane Baldwin on the 8th of January 1965 in New York. Jane is the 5th child of 6 children born to Carol M. Baldwin and Alexander Rae Baldwin II. Her father was a school teacher from Brooklyn who taught history/social studies in a local High School in their area. He was also a football coach who was born on October 26, 1927, but unfortunately died on the 15th of April 1983.

Mrs. Carol born on 15 December 1929, is from Syracuse and is still alive. She has lived for more than 9 decades. Carol is said to be a breast cancer survivor and the mother of all 6 Baldwin kids.

Born and brought up in Massapequa, Jane was raised in the Catholic faith and has Irish, French, and English ancestry. She changed her surname from Baldwin to Sasso when she got married. With her husband, Randy, she has two sons, Grainger and Griffin.

Meet Sasso’s Siblings

The firstborn child of Alexander and Carol Baldwin is Elizabeth Baldwin Keuchler who was born on the 15th day of October 1955. She is married to Charles Keuchler and has 6 children with him. The names of her kids are John, Jennifer, Jill, Jean, Jessica, and Jacqueline Keuchler.

After Elizabeth then came the movie star and first of the boys, Alexander Rae Baldwin III. He was born on the 3 rd of April 1958 and has been married twice. His first marriage was to Kimila Ann Basinger with whom he has Ireland Eliesse Baldwin, born on the 23 rd of October 1995.

At the end of his first marriage, Alec went on to marry Hilaria Lynn Thomas who gave birth to his 6 other children. The names of the kids are Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, and Leonardo Angel Charles. After Leonardo came Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pau Lucas, and Maria Luci Victoria who was born on the 25th of February 2021.

The second Baldwin boy was born on the 5th of October 1960 and named Daniel Leroy Baldwin. Just like his elder brother, he has been married a couple of times. His first marriage was with Cheryl Ann McGreevy and with her he had Kahlea.

Upon Daniel’s second marriage to Elizabeth Hitchler, they welcomed his second child named Alexandra. The third marriage was with Isabella Hofmann, a well-known Hollywood actress who bore him a son named Atticus.

The marriage ended still and he remarried this time to Joanne Clare Smith the mother of his two kids, Avis Ann and Finley Rae Martineau. This is however the last of Daniel’s marriage.

Williams Joseph Baldwin is one of the Baldwin sons who got married to Chynna Gilliam Philips and together bore Jameson, Vance, and Brooke. Williams was born on February 21, 1963.

It was after the birth of the aforementioned that Jane Sasso came to be. She is married to Randy Sasso and together they have two kids. Their sons are known as Grainger Sasso and Griffin Sasso.

Jane is older than Stephen Andrew Baldwin who was born May 12 1966 and married Kennya Deodato. He has two kids; Alaia who is married to Andrew Aronow. Andrew’s second daughter is Hailey Rhode and she is also married to Justin Bieber. He has a grandchild named Iris Elle Aronow.

Sasso’s Brothers are Actors

All of Jane’s brothers are actors hence the general moniker adopted to refer to them; ‘The Baldwin Brothers.’ Apart from Alexander who has made the most name for himself, Daniel, Billy, and Stephen have also been part of a couple of Hollywood movies.

The three boys with the exemption of Alec were featured in Born on the Fourth of July directed by Oliver Stone.

Daniel is an actor as well as a director, and producer. He was in HBC TV series Homicide and played the role of Detective Beau Felton.

William Joseph is also like his older brother and is involved in acting, writing, and producing. He has been featured in Virus, Silver, Flatliners, and Backdraft.

Stephen, apart from being an actor, is a director and producer. He has starred in Threesome, Bio-Dome, The Usual Suspects, and Fourth of July.

Alec even has a couple of nominations and awards including Academy Awards, BAFTA Award, and Primetime Emmy Award, to name a few. He has three Golden Globe Awards and eight Screen Actor Guild Awards.

Jane’s sister who, just like her is not an actress is known to be the one overseeing Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The foundation was set up by their mother after she survived Breast Cancer.

Jane Sasso has been confused for Jane Lynch

The second sister of the Baldwin brothers has often been confused with Glee actress Jane Lynch. The latter Jane is from Illinois and has always been known by her last name. Additionally, she was born in 1960 and is known to be a comedian and author.

She is known for her role as Sue Sylvester in the 2009 comedy series, Glee. The role even earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

As such, a couple of people and sites who know the Baldwin family to consist primarily of actors believed that their sister, Jane is also an actor. Given that both Janes were born a few years apart, it probably helped fuel the confusion.

However, it is important to note that Jane Sasso and Jane Lynch are two different people. While the Baldwin sister is a therapist and not an actor like her siblings, the Illinois-born is an actress and not related to the Baldwins.

Jane Sasso even made a joke about the confusion when she found out about it. She welcomed Jane Lynch into the family as her picture was put up under the biography of the Baldwin-Sasso woman.