Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup

meet salman

Recently, in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan arrived to pay a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner and his partner Siddharth Shukla. During this, she met Salman Khan for the first time after Siddharth’s death and both became emotional. Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to move ahead in life with courage and courage and Shehnaaz promised Salman Khan that she would do it.

Showing amazing transformation

Significantly, when Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan used to instruct her to pay attention to her personality. Shehnaaz obeyed this instruction and everyone was surprised to see her transformation after coming out of Bigg Boss house. At the same time, the fan following of Shahnaz started increasing rapidly after Bigg Boss.

The pair of Sidnaz was super hit

Shehnaaz Gill met Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss house and discussions about their friendship started happening everywhere. Their innocent friendship was liked by the fans so much that the pair of Sidnaz started being named together. Some people called it love and some only friendship but the two never separated from each other.

was friendzone

Shehnaaz Gill, while expressing her love during Bigg Boss itself, told that she loves Siddharth very much. However, Shahnaz was only 24 years old at that time. That’s why everyone in Bigg Boss house found this pair quite awkward. As soon as Shehnaaz professes his love, Sidharth Shukla friendzones her and starts making some distance from her. They believed that Shahnaz is still a child.

READ Also Juhi Chawla forgets her lines: Juhi Chawla shared a throwback video and she was so scared that she kept forgetting her lines during the shot:

-->