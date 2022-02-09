Entertainment

Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup
Written by admin
Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup

Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup

meet salman

meet salman

Recently, in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan arrived to pay a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner and his partner Siddharth Shukla. During this, she met Salman Khan for the first time after Siddharth’s death and both became emotional. Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to move ahead in life with courage and courage and Shehnaaz promised Salman Khan that she would do it.

Showing amazing transformation

Showing amazing transformation

Significantly, when Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan used to instruct her to pay attention to her personality. Shehnaaz obeyed this instruction and everyone was surprised to see her transformation after coming out of Bigg Boss house. At the same time, the fan following of Shahnaz started increasing rapidly after Bigg Boss.

The pair of Sidnaz was super hit

The pair of Sidnaz was super hit

Shehnaaz Gill met Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss house and discussions about their friendship started happening everywhere. Their innocent friendship was liked by the fans so much that the pair of Sidnaz started being named together. Some people called it love and some only friendship but the two never separated from each other.

was friendzone

was friendzone

Shehnaaz Gill, while expressing her love during Bigg Boss itself, told that she loves Siddharth very much. However, Shahnaz was only 24 years old at that time. That’s why everyone in Bigg Boss house found this pair quite awkward. As soon as Shehnaaz professes his love, Sidharth Shukla friendzones her and starts making some distance from her. They believed that Shahnaz is still a child.

READ Also  Juhi Chawla forgets her lines: Juhi Chawla shared a throwback video and she was so scared that she kept forgetting her lines during the shot:
-->
done a lot of work together

done a lot of work together

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often appeared together after exiting the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, he got a plethora of projects. Seeing the popularity of Sid Naaz, many music companies made music videos with him. The music videos of both of them start trending as soon as they are released. Fans like their pair so much.

record breaking success

record breaking success

Some music videos of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill broke the record and made the fans happy. Viewership of these videos are in several million. Shehnaaz Gill is fondly called Sana by everyone and she calls herself Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Shehnaaz Gill was the most entertaining member in the season of Bigg Boss 13. So much so that even Siddhartha could not remain angry with him for a long time.

last time together

last time together

Siddharth and Shahnaz were last seen as guests on Colors’ show Dance Deewane. After the death of Siddharth, now Shahnaz is ready to make his step in the TV industry once again without him. Earlier she was called Katrina Kaif of Punjab but now she has become Shahnaz Gill of entire India.

#Shehnaaz #Gill #contestant #Kangana #Ranaut #Ekta #Kapoors #reality #show #Shehnaaz #Gill #contestant #Kangana #Ranauts #reality #show #Lockup

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Youngboys As Past Drake for Billboard No. 1 Album Slot

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment