Is Shehnaaz Gill the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor’s reality show | Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup

Shehnaaz Gill is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lockup
Recently, in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan arrived to pay a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner and his partner Siddharth Shukla. During this, she met Salman Khan for the first time after Siddharth’s death and both became emotional. Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to move ahead in life with courage and courage and Shehnaaz promised Salman Khan that she would do it.
Significantly, when Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan used to instruct her to pay attention to her personality. Shehnaaz obeyed this instruction and everyone was surprised to see her transformation after coming out of Bigg Boss house. At the same time, the fan following of Shahnaz started increasing rapidly after Bigg Boss.
Shehnaaz Gill met Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss house and discussions about their friendship started happening everywhere. Their innocent friendship was liked by the fans so much that the pair of Sidnaz started being named together. Some people called it love and some only friendship but the two never separated from each other.
Shehnaaz Gill, while expressing her love during Bigg Boss itself, told that she loves Siddharth very much. However, Shahnaz was only 24 years old at that time. That’s why everyone in Bigg Boss house found this pair quite awkward. As soon as Shehnaaz professes his love, Sidharth Shukla friendzones her and starts making some distance from her. They believed that Shahnaz is still a child.
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill often appeared together after exiting the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, he got a plethora of projects. Seeing the popularity of Sid Naaz, many music companies made music videos with him. The music videos of both of them start trending as soon as they are released. Fans like their pair so much.
Some music videos of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill broke the record and made the fans happy. Viewership of these videos are in several million. Shehnaaz Gill is fondly called Sana by everyone and she calls herself Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Shehnaaz Gill was the most entertaining member in the season of Bigg Boss 13. So much so that even Siddhartha could not remain angry with him for a long time.
Siddharth and Shahnaz were last seen as guests on Colors’ show Dance Deewane. After the death of Siddharth, now Shahnaz is ready to make his step in the TV industry once again without him. Earlier she was called Katrina Kaif of Punjab but now she has become Shahnaz Gill of entire India.
