Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant? Inquire Netizens Due To Her Oversized Jacket – Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant? Oversight jacket worn while returning to Mumbai

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was with her husband Anand Ahuja in London during the Kovid epidemic. From there she has recently returned to Mumbai. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor arrived at the airport to receive her. During this, the actress was wearing an oversize jacket. Due to Sonam’s dress, people on social media started speculating about the actress being pregnant.

‘Is she pregnant?’

When Sonam Kapoor returned from the airport, she was spotted by the photographers. During this, Sonam wore a blue color oversize jacket. Due to this jacket, people talked about her being pregnant. Commenting on a Yajur wrote, ‘Is she pregnant?’ Another user wrote, ‘It looks like she is pregnant. One troller wrote, ‘Looks like borrowed clothes from cabin crew.’ On the other hand, another user wrote, ‘If we wore such clothes, his movies would tell us behenji type characters, but when he wears such clothes, it becomes a fashion statement.’ Another user commented on Sonam’s clothes saying, “Sonam has zero fashion sense, she is a self-proclaimed fashion icon.” Another user wrote, ‘What is he wearing? What fashion is this?’ Another user wrote in the comment, ‘What a stupid dress she thinks she is a fashion icon.’

Sonam got emotional

Sonam has returned to Mumbai after almost a year. Papa Anil Kapoor went to the airport to pick him up. Seeing Papa, Sonam became emotional. She started crying seeing them. On this, Anil Kapoor silenced him and left for home. During this, Anil Kapoor appeared in a casual look. At the same time, Sonam wore a printed skirt and a sandy jacket. Both were wearing masks as per the Covid rules.

#sonamkapoor returns to India after more than a year. She had left with hubby #anandahuja and they have been in London due to Covid-19. Father #anilkapoor comes to pick her up at the Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/qnMiJxPfHA — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 13, 2021

Anand dropped at the London airport

Earlier, Sonam’s father Anand Ahuja dropped her till London airport. Sonam told fans on social media that Anand has come to drop her and she is returning to Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam will be seen in a crime thriller movie titled ‘Blind’. Its director is Shome Makhija.