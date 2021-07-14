Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant There was panic on social media after this video | Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? There was panic on social media as soon as this video surfaced

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor did not come to India for a long time due to Corona. She is living in her Notting Hill home, she remained in England continuously for several months. Now she has come to Mumbai after a year. A video has surfaced from his airport, which is becoming fiercely viral. Seeing this video, people are commenting that Sonam is pregnant.

Tears came out on seeing father

Sonam was away from the family for so long, perhaps that is why she was missing her family fiercely, especially her father Anil Kapoor, because as soon as Anil Kapoor came in front of Sonam at the airport, the eyes of the darling daughter were filled. . Sonam did a side hug to father Anil Kapoor and started crying. Watch video…

sonam is pregnant

Sonam’s look in this video is quite different. Sonam, who is often seen in a stylish style, is seen here in a very loose outfit. On seeing them, users have started making some speculations. Some people say that Sonam is pregnant. See some comments…

VIDEO-

three years of marriage

Let us tell you that in the year 2018, Sonam took seven rounds with businessman Anand Ahuja. Since marriage, Sonam has made some distance from cinema. She appeared in only two films after marriage. Perhaps this is the reason why people have guessed pregnancy by taking a break from her career.

