Is the Akshay Kumar period film only a love story as speculated or will there be big battle scenes? – here’s what we know [EXCLUSIVE]





Prithviraj has been one among the most talked about Bollywood films ever since its announcement. For starters, it marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the YRF secure 13 years after Tashan, and that, too, in a style we’ve by no means seen the actor in (regardless of all his years in the trade) – a period film. Plus, it marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, making it the largest launch for an outsider after Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (by the way, one other YRF film) and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. Additionally Learn – Pleased Birthday Aditya Chopra: 6 essential love classes that movies like DDLJ, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and extra taught us

There’s additionally been hypothesis ever since the film’s inception that it is an out-an-out love story, specializing in King Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved, Sanyogita aka Samyukta – one among his three wives (their romance has been immortalised in folklore over the ages). Naturally, this led to some disappointment, notably amongst diehard Akshay Kumar followers, who have been trying ahead to see the Khiladi carry out some daredevilry in his eponymous character on the battlefield. Effectively, be disillusioned no extra as a result of we’ve bought some unique inside scoop on the film, and the speculations could not be farther from the fact. Additionally Learn – THIS filmmaker desires to vaccinate whole Bollywood; requests Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for permission

A well-placed supply inside the trade has completely knowledgeable GadgetClock that whereas the plot of Prithviraj revolves round the romance between the exalted ruler and Sanyogita, the film will even have a justifiable share of battle scenes, befitting a story and scale of this magnitude. In actual fact, the mentioned supply has apprised us that a enormous set for a main battle scene in the film was constructed at Mumbai’s Madh Island, and that the scene, which entails each Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, has been shot on a lavish scale, full with epic combat choreography and rousing motion set items. In actual fact, this scene is touted to be the film’s main spotlight and is anticipated to happen in the second half. Additionally Learn – SHOCKING! You may by no means imagine how a lot Salman Khan is being paid for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

So, that is that about all the speak of Prithviraj being primarily a love story. As far as we know, the film will be an equal mixture of each motion and romance as per the calls for of the topic, and if that battle sequence seems like something we’ve been advised, then boy, are we in for a deal with. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra, Prithviraj is presently slated for a Diwali launch in theatres on fifth November.

