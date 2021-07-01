Is the entry of boyfriend in Sara Ali Khan’s life? picture with man went viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan remains in the headlines every day. Everyone likes his flirtatious style. Sara started her Bollywood career with Kedarnath. She was accompanied by the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role in this film. Sara and Sushant’s name were added during the shooting of the film. It was said that both were dating each other. But this relationship did not last long. After this her name was associated with actor Karthik Aryan. Sara herself had confessed that she finds Karthik very cute and she wants to date him but this relationship also ended soon. But now his name is being linked to another person.

Picture viral with assistant director of ‘Kedarnath’

Actually, Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media apart from films. He has a huge fan following on Instagram. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos with the fans every day. Now recently, he posted a picture from his Instagram story with Jehan Handa, assistant director of his debut film ‘Kedarnath’. Which is now becoming quite viral on social media.

questions about dating

In the picture shared by Sara, she is seen having fun on the beach with Jehan Handa. In the picture, both are seen wearing bean outfits. Sharing this picture, Sara wrote Love you, take me there again. In such a situation, the question is arising in the minds of people whether Sara is dating Jehan? However, this will be known only later. Earlier, Jehan had written for Sara on social media, ‘Nobody has ever been able to change these memories of many years of our love and friendship, and no one will ever be able to change. Love, celebration, good times, bad times and a pandemic! Somebody knew that even after so many different stages and emotional ups and downs, they would stick together. Thank you and I promise you that I will always be with you.’

Sara’s upcoming movie

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1. Varun Dhawan was in the lead role with him in this film. However, the film flopped badly. Now soon she will be seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are in lead roles with her in this film.

