Is The Finance Ministry Really Giving Rupee 1.30 Lakh Check The Truth Know the truth of this message

New Delhi. A news is becoming increasingly viral that the Finance Ministry is distributing emergency cash of Rs 1.30 lakh every month. If you have also received any such message, then be alert. This is a fake message. These days this message is becoming increasingly viral on social media. PIB (Press Information Bureau) has investigated this and called it completely fake. PIB said that no such scheme has been run by the Finance Ministry.

PIB tweeted

PIB FactCheck (#PIBFactCheck) said in a tweet that it is being claimed in a WhatsApp message that the Finance Ministry of India is providing emergency cash to the people. In the form of emergency cash, the Finance Ministry is giving Rs 1.30 lakh per month to the people for six months.

This WhatsApp forward claiming that @FinMinIndia is providing emergency cash where recipients will receive Rs 1,30,000 per month for 6 months is #FAKE! Don’t believe this message Don’t forward such links Never disclose personal information on such websites#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/3okZwNHyhA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 29, 2021

PIB gave advice to the people

It has been claimed by PIB that this is a fake message and has advised people to check thoroughly before relying on any such scheme. The information about every scheme from the government is first released by the ministry. Therefore, apply only after checking the website of the Ministry related to each scheme, PIB and other means. Along with this, it was said that if you fall in the trap of any fake news, you may have to suffer financial loss instead of profit.

Fake news increasing in Corona era

During the Corona period, such a situation is prevailing across the country that fake news is becoming increasingly viral. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India has completely denied the viral news. He said that the government has not taken any such decision. The government has also made several efforts to prevent the spread of such fake news during the Corona period.

You can also factcheck

If you also get any such message, then it should be sent to PIB https:// fact check .pib. gov.in/ or whatsapp number +918799711259 or email: [email protected] can send on This information is available on PIB’s website https://pib.gov.in.