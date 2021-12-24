Is the mileage of the e Scooter actually 20 less than what Ola claims S1 S1 Pro deliveries may get delayed

Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are making a splash online. Even after the launch four months ago, both these electric scooter craze of Ola remains intact among the people. Meanwhile, the company has made a big disclosure about the range of Ola S1 and S1 Pro. In which the company has said that, the range of S1 Pro e-scooter certified by ARAI will be 181 km in a single charge only under special circumstances. At the same time, the company said that, under normal conditions of this scooter, the sand can be up to so many km. Let’s know about it….

Range of S1, S1 Pro in single charge – Talking about the ARAI-certified range according to Ola Electric, the S1 electric scooter will have a range of 135 km in a single charge. At the same time, the company says that the range of S1 Pro will be 181 km. But the company has clarified that both these ranges have surfaced on the testing track of ARAI. Which can be reduced when running on real road.

How to get the range given by ARAI – According to Ola Electric, a single rider, which weighs around 70 kg, drives the electric scooter at a temperature of 24 to 35 degree Celsius on the road. So Ola electric scooters can give real range. On the other hand, if there was even a slight difference, then Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters would run less than the certified range.

Price of S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooters – The price of Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 pro electric scooters is 1 lakh and 1 lakh 30 thousand rupees. On the other hand, the S1 electric scooter has a battery pack of 2.98 kWh. Whereas the S1 Pro has a bigger battery pack of 3.97 kWh.

Addressing the most popular question – yes, deliveries are on! Wonderful to see happy customers with their Ola scooters. Bangalore, Chennai last week. Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & many more cities this week & next! Scooters are en-route! Thanks for your patience & ️ pic.twitter.com/JLyX0y6nDB — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 23, 2021

Will have to wait for delivery in these cities – The deliveries of the second batch of Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have started from December 15 in Bengaluru and Chennai. At the same time, according to the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the delivery of electric scooters in other cities including Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai will be started this week or the second week.