Is the seller’s market over?

If the pandemic has been good for anyone, it is homeowners listing their properties, as a surge in demand for homes has caused prices to skyrocket. But can this sellers’ market finally exit? Statistics show that this can happen.

A new report from Redfin examining more than 350 metropolitan areas nationwide shows that in the four weeks ending September 5, half of home sales exceeded the asking price — up from a July peak of 55 percent. Down. Homes aren’t moving as fast, either: 47 percent sold during this period went into contract within two weeks, down from March’s top 56 percent.

According to Redfin, bidding wars are also worth keeping an eye on. The report shows that multiple bids on a property were less common in August than in the previous month and a year earlier. Among Redfin brokers submitting offers, 59 per cent faced competition in August – 2021’s slowest month for bid wars – down from a peak of 74 per cent in April and 60 per cent in August 2020.

Where is the trend most visible? When Redfin brokers in 48 major metropolitan cities submitted at least 20 offers in both July and August this year, many bids in Oklahoma City were at their lowest – 36 percent in August, down from 60 percent in July and so on. 60 percent a year ago. Sarasota, Fla., and Richmond, Va., followed, as seen in this week’s chart.