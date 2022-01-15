Is there a COVID outbreak on Alabama’s death row? Here’s what we know





ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A nonprofit group based and run by people sentenced to death in Alabama has stated there is presently “an outbreak of COVID” on the state’s death row.

In a e-newsletter revealed earlier this week, Undertaking Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty (PHADP) stated that whereas the illness has not but led to deaths amongst condemned people, the outbreak has triggered the nonprofit’s members to be “restricted within the work we can accomplish proper now.”

“We belief that these of us who have been sensible sufficient to be vaccinated will come by means of this okay, and naturally we hope that the others will as nicely,” the e-newsletter stated.

Up to now, officers with the Alabama Division of Corrections (ADOC) have remained silent on the difficulty. CBS 42 made a number of makes an attempt to contact ADOC with out success.

Whereas jail officers make some details about COVID-19 amongst its total jail inhabitants public, death row-specific information isn’t presently obtainable.

In complete, 2,428 circumstances of COVID-19 have been confirmed amongst Alabama’s incarcerated inhabitants because the pandemic started, in keeping with ADOC. Of these, 215 circumstances have been presently lively as of Jan. 7, in keeping with the company.

Within the week main as much as Jan. 7, information supplied by ADOC exhibits that six new prisoners examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Holman Correctional Facility, which homes condemned prisoners, though the company’s information doesn’t point out whether or not the optimistic people are situated on death row.

Esther Brown, the manager director of Undertaking Hope, stated in an interview Friday that she is aware of of no less than 6 people on death row who presently have COVID, together with one in all her group’s board members.

Brown stated that she is targeted on what impression employees circumstances could have on future executions.

“Whether or not this outbreak will have an effect on the upcoming execution stays to be seen,” Brown stated.

Alabama is presently interesting a courtroom order that blocked the execution of Matthew Reeves, which was scheduled for Jan. 27.