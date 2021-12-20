Is this dangerous app somewhere in your smartphone? Your account can be empty, delete immediately

The app that sends malware called Joker has been banned from the Google Play Store. Which has been downloaded 5 lakh times from Google Play Store. Joker malware was first detected in 2017 and has become the most popular choice for cybercriminals to attack Android users’ phones.

If you are an Android smartphone user then you need to be alert, because in today’s digital era hackers are stealing data through malware and virus. With this, your private information can also go to them, due to which you can also empty your account. In view of security, viruses that send viruses and steal data are banned from Google Play Store. Now in this sequence the app that sends malware called Joker has been banned. Which has been downloaded 5 lakh times from Google Play Store.

This app was present for 1 year

Joker malware was first detected in 2017 and has become the most popular choice for cybercriminals to attack Android users’ phones. In 2019, the Google Play Store reported the Joker malware in a lengthy blog post. Later this virus was removed from Google, but one year the Joker malware was already present through an app. Which is closed on 16th December.

being cheated like this

Security firm Joker malware has been classified as Fleecewear. Its primary function is to capture repeat clicks and SMS to trick users into subscribing to unwanted paid premium services. However, Google Play Store has removed the app from the store. But this app is still a matter of concern for the users who downloaded it earlier.

What needs to be done?

If you are one of the 50,000 people who have downloaded the Joker infected Color Messages app, delete it on your device immediately. Along with uninstalling this app from the phone, you can also delete its file by going to the Games & Apps section of the Google Play Store.

What to do to protect from this app

For that, you have to open Google Play Store and go to the subscription option in the menu. Check all the premium subscriptions you’ve signed up for, and if any of them seem suspicious, select it, and then cancel the subscription, then you’ll need to follow the on-screen instructions. After which you will be safe from harm.